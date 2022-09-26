BELVIDERE — Embracing a long tradition with the railroad, residents here dedicated a renovated train depot as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration on Sunday.

Village leaders, various people who assisted in the project and other dignitaries participated in a dedication ceremony of the former train depot, moved to the village from nearby Alexandria.

Mayor speaks at Belvidere train depot dedication
Buy Now

Belvidere Mayor Linda Hudson speaks to (from left) Kelli O’Brien, Union Pacific senior director of public affairs for Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota; Tom Brandt, Nebraska senator representing District 32; and Jackie Williamson, curator of the Thayer County Museum, during a dedication ceremony for a renovated train depot on Sunday in Belvidere.
Belvidere Women's Club sings
Buy Now

Members of the Belvidere Women’s Club sing “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” Sunday during the dedication of the train depot in Belvidere.
0
0
0
0
0