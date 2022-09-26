BELVIDERE — Embracing a long tradition with the railroad, residents here dedicated a renovated train depot as part of the town’s 150th anniversary celebration on Sunday. Village leaders, various people who assisted in the project and other dignitaries participated in a dedication ceremony of the former train depot, moved to the village from nearby Alexandria. Mayor Linda Hudson said they were glad to have renovations ready for the town’s sesquicentennial. “It helped make our celebration extra special,” she said. Kelli O’Brien, Union Pacific’s senior director of public affairs for Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, provided a historical perspective of the symbiotic relationship between the railroad and the towns along its tracks. As a fifth-generation railroader, she said she’s proud to work for Union Pacific and honored to be allowed to participate in Belvidere’s celebration. “Our shared heritage with Belvidere is a source of pride as we remember the past while delivering the goods American families and businesses use every day,” she said. “It’s my honor to represent Union Pacific today to be part of the dedication and ribbon cutting of the restored depot, the only depot remaining in Thayer County.” The village was founded as part of the ABC railroad that was built through the area by the St. Joseph and Denver City Railroad Company in 1872 at a time when more frequent stops were needed along the train’s journey. Tom Brandt, Nebraska senator representing District 32, invited the audience to imagine first stepping off the train 150 years ago. While named Belvidere, meaning ‘beautiful to see,’ Brandt said the view was likely prairies as far as the eye could see if not obfuscated by smoke from the steam engine. He believed people worked hard and returned to the train depot to collect freight, ship livestock or mail and receive letters from home. The train would also bring new immigrant arrivals, many speaking languages other than English. “This is the common story of many Nebraskans, including my own family, who have been here for generations,” he said. “Today, we stand in the same spot to celebrate, knowing Belvidere has a long history of being a railroad town.” Other Tribland towns along the ABC line — Alexandria, Carleton, Davenport, Edgar, Fairfield, Glenvil and Hastings — also celebrated their 150th anniversaries this year. Through multiple rail company consolidations, O’Brien said Union Pacific gained control of St. Jospeh and Western line in 1880 and operated it as a separate company. On Jan. 21 1936, the first rail line through the town took the Union Pacific Railroad name. A second main line was constructed through town in 1999. “From steam to diesel to the technology of the trains today, Union Pacific trains continue to pass through Belvidere very proudly,” she said. As locomotive technology improved, fewer stops were required but train enthusiasts in Belvidere wanted a safe place to view passing locomotives so town leaders raised donations and grants to construct a whistle stop train viewing station in 2012. The Union Pacific Foundation provided funding for the project and that same year Belvidere was awarded membership in the Union Pacific Train Town Registry as part of the railroad’s 150th anniversary celebration. Lance Johnson, the village attorney and model railroad enthusiast, said the whistle stop was inspired by a similar station in Illinois. Hudson said the Belvidere Woman’s Club helped raise funds to add restroom facilities and landscaping. She said they would like to add a few pieces of playground equipment to accommodate small children visiting with their parents in the future. In 2013, Johnson said Bob Reinke purchased the dilapidated train depot in Alexandria and it was moved next to the whistle stop in Belvidere. Hudson said village residents planned to repair the train depot original to the town, but it didn’t work out. “The Belvidere depot was much nicer,” she said. “We wanted to save it but the railroad wouldn’t let us.” Jackie Williamson, the curator of the Thayer County Museum, said the museum was going to try to preserve the Belvidere depot but they were told the building couldn’t be moved. But once the depot from Alexandria was added, Williamson said she worked to furnish pieces from the museum in the renovated building to show visitors what it could have looked like when the town was founded. Brandt said he was in awe of the endeavor to restore the last railroad depot of the ABC line in Thayer County. “Because of the hard work started 10 years ago, this project is now a reality,” he said. “This depot you are dedicating today will be an excellent attraction, especially when coupled with the adjoining Thayer County Museum.” Through the energy of Thayer County’s best, the treasure of the Alexandria depot has been preserved and moved here to be explored by those generations that will follow.” Along with dedicating the train depot, residents and visitors celebrated the town’s heritage at the Thayer County Museum and neighboring Belvidere Community Center. The multiple buildings showcasing artifacts from the county’s history were open to the public. Displays on hand included broom making, dutch oven cooking, and sauerkraut making, as well as picking, shelling and grinding corn. There was also a car show in front of the former school building that has been converted into a museum building to display for historic items. Jon Bruning of Superior, accepted recognition for his grandmother’s contributions to the development of the community. He shared memories of visiting his grandmother — Grandma Vi for short — who served as mayor for decades. “This whole town is very special to me and always will be,” Bruning said.
