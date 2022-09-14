MINDEN — In summer 2018, Phil Roos retired after a 36-year career in the U.S. Navy, still vital and in search of his next great adventure in life.
His wife, Shar, worked in the insurance industry in Arizona. In her spare time, she had been volunteering for years for nonprofits ranging from an elementary school to a hospice center.
Phil wasn’t sure what to do next, but he knew that after his years as a ship’s captain and his travels around the globe, he wasn’t ready to embark on an ordinary, run-of-the-mill “second career.” Shar had a great corporate job, but she had a great desire to make a difference in the world. She was willing to retire early, but only if she could do so “with purpose.”
The transition?
“I said, ‘We’ll take a year to volunteer,’ ” Shar said back in late May near the end of a visit to Minden.
Without children in need of a permanent residence, the couple began laying plans for a full-time recreational vehicle lifestyle in which they would criss-cross the United States, making stops along the way to assist public-serving and nonprofit agencies with various kinds of work projects. Shar retired in January 2020 at age 48.
“We’ve already started year three,” Phil said back in May. “Our goal is 365 volunteer days (for ourselves) or 50 states, whichever comes last.”
The Rooses explained their plans on social media and soon found themselves at the center of a community of like-minded RV enthusiasts who wanted to be part of the work. They determine their itinerary and line up projects, then make their plans known so fellow volunteers can sign up to join them on a specific work site.
The volunteers are of all ages — from the 80-year-old retired general contractor who worked with them on their 10-day project visit to Minden’s Harold Warp Pioneer Village, to the 3-year-old who helped by picking up sticks from the grass on a recent work site. While levels of expertise vary, the only thing they all need is a desire to help.
“We require no skills whatsoever,” Shar said. “All you have to do is show up with this ‘we want to help’ attitude. We’ll find something for you to do.”
Over a 10-day period in late May, 28 visitors from A Year to Volunteer logged 1,600 volunteer hours doing everything from painting to running concrete to re-roofing the museum’s iconic but long-inoperable steam carousel and refreshing the Pioneer Village campground. Some of the workers from that project were back in Minden recently to tackle additional tasks.
As on every job site, the group gets its marching orders from whoever’s in charge of the facility, then takes it from there, leaving the employees to do their regular work.
“We come with our own organization,” Phil said. “We’re self-organized.”
Shar does the research on possible future projects and makes the contacts to get the ball rolling.
In June, the Rooses were headed from Minden to Wisconsin to help at a raptor recovery center. In August, they were in Gainesville, Florida, helping at a jungle primate sanctuary.
Their Minden project was their first at a museum.
Nebraska-wise, the group previously had done a project at Victoria Springs State Recreation Area near Anselmo.
On Sept. 8, A Year to Volunteer was honored with the 2022 President’s Award for Volunteerism by the National Association of State Parks Directors at the association’s annual conference at Smith Rock State Park near Redmond, Oregon.
As the Rooses travel along, they post updates on their work to social media and create YouTube videos. One special 10-minute video added in May provides viewers with a tour of Pioneer Village itself and encourages them to visit.
“It’s an American treasure,” said Phil, who immigrated with his family to the United States from the Netherlands when he was 10 years old and earlier in life lived for about three years at Lamar in southeastern Colorado. (Shar grew up in California.)
Wherever they go, the Rooses said, they want to promote the ethic of giving back through volunteerism — whether it be through long road trips like theirs or by individuals working on causes close to their hearts much closer to home.
“If everyone gave one day a month for 30 years they’ve given a year of their lives to volunteering,” Shar said.
Phil agreed volunteerism is good for society and good for the soul.
“We’re so self-absorbed now,” he said. “Our society is like, ‘What can I get?’, not ‘What can I give?’
“We need to get ourselves looking outward to our fellow man.”
