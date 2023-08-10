MINDEN — A judge now will decide whether to reinstate a former Minden school board member who claims to have been unlawfully removed after she refused to comply with the board’s face mask policy.
Testimony concluded Thursday in the trial of Katherine Sinsel vs. the Minden Board of Education in Kearney County District Court.
Parties in the case have until noon on Sept. 15 to submit written arguments, foregoing oral closing statements on Thursday.
Kearney County District Judge Morgan Farquhar took the case under advisement and will rule on the matter following the deadline.
“I do anticipate I will issue a decision fairly quickly after the briefs are submitted,” he said.
The attorneys stipulated to many of the facts in the case but differed on some of the terms outlined in the state statutes regarding school board meetings.
Both sides agree Sinsel was elected as a member of the Minden Board of Education in November 2020. She was sworn into office at the Jan. 11, 2021, regular board meeting and participated in the election of officers. She attended and participated in the Feb. 8, 2021, regular board meeting.
Board president Rusty Rhynalds testified he met with Sinsel and another school board member, Cody Krull, at his office on March 3, 2021, to discuss Sinsel’s previous refusal to wear a face mask at board meetings.
Rhynalds said he explained that as part of the Back to School resolution approved by the board on Aug. 10, 2020, during the pandemic, people entering the school were required to wear face coverings.
“We talked in great detail of her belief in masks and if they work or not,” he said. “I told her it is the current rule that masks need to be worn at the school.”
Sinsel testified Wednesday that she said she wouldn’t agree to wear a mask because of a health issue.
Rhynalds testified that they also discussed video conferencing options that previously had been available, but it was his understanding that a previous stipulation that allowed elected officials to attend meetings remotely had lapsed.
“It had expired and was not an option, according to our legal counsel,” he said.
During the March 8, 2021, regular meeting, members of the board approved a reaffirmation of the Back to School resolution with Sinsel as the single dissenting vote.
Part of the resolution required all school board members to wear a mask while inside any school building and during school board meetings. If a board member refused to abide by this requirement, the board could vote to count that board member as an unexcused absence from the meeting.
“I didn’t agree with what was being proposed,” Sinsel said of her vote against the resolution. “They were requiring everyone to wear face masks at school.”
Rhynalds described Sinsel’s behavior at the meeting as disruptive and said her decision to wear a loose piece of fabric near her face caused a commotion with members of the public in attendance.
A video of the meeting was submitted into evidence and Judge Farquhar said he has reviewed it. The video wasn’t presented during the trial.
A special board meeting was called for March 23, 2021, and Sinsel was absent.
Superintendent James Widdifield testified that he didn’t recall Sinsel offering a reason for her absence.
“I don’t remember her saying anything about a family vacation,” he said.
In rebuttal, Sinsel’s attorney, J.L. Spray of Mattson Ricketts Law Firm in Lincoln, offered screen shots of text messages purported to be between Sinsel, Widdifield and other members of the school board.
Sinsel testified she had responded to a text about having a meeting on March 23 and said she would not be available. She didn’t recall when she took screen shots of the text messages, but said they were an accurate reflection of the messages she had sent and received.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting was April 12, 2021, to be preceded by an annual Americanism meeting.
Sinsel testified she went to the school but Widdifield asked her to leave because she refused to wear a mask.
Widdifield testified he tried to discuss the matter with Sinsel before she entered the building, but she went around him and toward her seat. He followed her inside.
“He said I need to have a face mask,” Sinsel said. “I was arrested before the meeting even started.”
Widdifield said a group of third-grade students who attended the meeting to make a presentation were escorted out as the discussion became heated.
“As she started to raise her voice, there started to be more of a disruption,” he said.
He didn’t remember calling the police, but the police chief was in the hall and came into the room upon hearing the commotion.
Since Sinsel continued to refuse to wear a mask, Widdifield asked that she be removed from the property.
After the regular meeting began, the board voted to not approve Sinsel’s absence.
Sinsel was arrested and escorted out of the building.
The Kearney County Attorney filed charges of second-degree trespassing/failure to defy an order to leave and disturbing the peace in the matter but those charges have since been dismissed.
A special meeting was called for April 26, 2021, and Sinsel attempted to attend. Widdifield met her at the door and asked her to leave if she refused to wear a mask.
Sinsel said she was concerned about being arrested again and left once police arrived.
At the April 26 meeting, the board voted to formally remove Sinsel from the board, claiming she violated her oath of office by refusing to wear a mask and subsequently being counted as absent for the March 8, March 23 and April 12 meetings.
Though Sinsel attended the March 8 meeting, Rhynalds testified that the board voted to count it as an unexcused absence because she had refused to wear a mask. He said he had the backing of the rest of the board as he made the motion for the resolution.
“It is my belief that the board has the authority to decide who is present at a meeting,” he said.
Asked about whether the board has any restrictions to when it can decide one of its members is absent, he said he believes when the board makes requirements, they should be followed.
Rhynalds said he has the authority to require masks because they had been included in board policy.
“I have authority to maintain order during a board meeting so I would have, at the time, had authority to require face masks to be worn at a board meeting,” he said.
Thomas Helget, an attorney with Lincoln law firm Knudsen, Berkheim, Richardson & Endacott LLP representing the school district, argued that the board had the authority to remove Sinsel due to her excessive absences.
Helget pointed to the March 8, March 23, two meetings on April 12, April 26 and May 10 meetings as unexcused absences. He said her refusal to comply with lawful rules and standards set out by the board led to her absences at the board meetings.
Once a board member has more than two unexcused absences, they can be removed from the board by state law.
Sinsel’s attorneys argued there is a distinction between a regular board meeting and a special board meeting, and that difference is outlined in state statute.
Spray argued that only regular meetings, held on the second Monday of the month for the Minden School Board, should count for the statute. He also said the board shouldn’t be allowed to count Sinsel as absent for the March 8 meeting since she was there and participated.
Farquhar asked the attorneys to address three topics in addition to their other arguments.
First, he asked for the legal basis for requiring a second reading or additional steps to be taken by the board before a resolution is enacted.
The second topic was about any laws relating to the permissibility of video conferencing being used for school board meetings, at the time period in question.
Third, the judge asked for a discussion of any case law connecting the “more than two consecutive regular meetings of the board” clause and the 60 days clause outlined in the statute.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.