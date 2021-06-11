After a full year in which many Tribland events were either canceled or modified somehow because of public health concerns, the schedule for the balance of 2021 is filling up with traditional and even a few new events.
Because of lingering uncertainty over the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, and after-effects of the pandemic, not all events are yet appearing on public schedules. Don’t assume a traditional community event isn’t occurring just because it doesn’t appear on this calendar.
The list of events that follows was compiled by Tribune staff members and likely isn’t comprehensive. It’s always a good idea to double-check on the currency of event information before making plans to attend.
June
Through June: Mixed-media artwork by Karrie Steely will be display in the gallery at the Minden Opera House in Minden. The gallery is open without charge during regular office hours at the Opera House (currently Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday through Monday by chance or appointment) and in conjunction with public performances taking place in the evenings and on weekends. For more information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Through September: Marketplace by All Things Consignment, 909 F St. in Geneva. This event is held every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon in the yard surrounding the consignment shop. It is for area bakers, builders, collectors, crafters and gardeners. There is no fee, and vendors keep all profits. Call 402-768-8635.
Each last Thursday of the month, April through September: Last Cruise Night on Main Street in Milligan. Vintage and custom automobiles on display. Call Scott Oliva at 402-629-4446.
June through September: Every Tuesday, Geneva’s Farmers’ Market held in east bullpen.
June 11-13: Milligan’s 33rd annual June Jubilee will be in progress on the town’s main street. Activities include dances, volleyball, softball, antique tractor pull, kids’ games, sand volleyball tournament polka music, barbecue, a parade, food booths and more. Headlining the entertainment on Friday night, in the beer garden, will be 38 Special. Other bands that night include Forgotten Highway Band at 6:30 p.m. and Jack Russell’s Great White, following. Call Scott Oliva at 402-629-4446.
June 12: Blue Hill will welcome visitors to Garage Sale Days starting at 8 a.m.
June 12: The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor its annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at Lake Hastings. The event runs 9:30-11:30 a.m. Meet at the shelter house.
June 12: “Joy in Justice” will be the theme of the Hastings Pride 2021 celebration in Hastings’ Highland Park behind Hastings Museum. Hours are 2-6 p.m. Participants will march down Burlington Avenue, then partake in a potluck meal. Nonprofit organization displays, LGBTQ vendors, speakers, discussions and music also will be part of the day.
June 12: The city of Hastings, Hastings Family YMCA and Adams County Convention and Visitors Bureau are working together to present Summer Fest 2021 in Brickyard Park near D Street and Woodland Avenue. The event will include extreme activities, carnival games and children’s activities, food offerings (food trucks and barbecue), vendor displays, music and more. Wristbands for admission to various activities will be sold. Hours are 2:30-6:30 p.m. Parks and Rec then will present a free concert in the newly renovated amphitheater. Showtime is 6:30 p.m.
June 12: The Giltner Daze Sand Volleyball Tournament will be under way in Giltner. For information call Tracy Schutt at 402-890-0020.
June 12: The fourth annual Diabetes Dash will begin 8 a.m., with a 1-mile run. A 5k run begins at 8:30 a.m. Both races start and finish on Plum Street in ???????. For the first time, the event will include a street dance downtown in the evening. The band Nine Bridge Road will perform 6 p.m. The band Déjà vu will perform at 7 p.m. Ozzy’s Tavern will provide the beer garden. Red Bird Bakery will sell pizza by the slice and goodies.
June 12: A full day of events is planned for the June Jamboree celebration in Franklin. Events begin at 7:30 a.m. with a 5k run starting at Rightway Grocery and continue through an evening concert by Luke Mills and Kayla Ruby in the beer garden. Concessions will be available throughout the downtown area. Other features throughout the day will include a pancake feed from 8-9:30 a.m., hay rack rides, a craft show, bouncy houses, a dunking booth, a car wash, a hot dog eating contest, a cornhole tournament, free swimming at the town pool, a treasure hunt, strong man tire flip, and a mechanical bull. The beer garden will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
June 12-13: The Harlan Lake Association will sponsor its annual walleye fishing tournament at Harlan County Reservoir near Republican City. For information call 308-920-0653.
July 16; Local children will present a performance 6 p.m. at the Red Cloud Opera House, culminating a weeklong Homegrown Theater Camp by Blixt Locally Grown at the Valley Child Development Center. For information call the Opera House at 402-746-2653.
June 17-19: The Nebraska High School Finals Rodeo will be under way on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. The event draws competitors, families and fans from across the state.
June 17-19: The All-Nebraska Tractor Drive will base out of the Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden. The museum complex, motel and campground stand near the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10. For information call 308-832-1181.
June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4: The Minden Community Players will present “The Marvelous Wonderettes” at the Minden Opera House in Minden. The musical, which was a smash Off-Broadway hit, follows four girls at fictional Springfield High School from their prom in 1958 to their 10-year class reunion. The musical features classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s. Performances are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays. For information contact the box office at 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
June 18: The 10/11 Can Care-A-Van will be in Hebron 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Blue Valley Community Action Thrift Store and Food Pantry.
June 18-20: A huge lineup of activities is planned for Deshler Daze over Father’s Day weekend. Some of the Friday highlights include a chicken barbecue and ice cream sundaes at the Thayer County Activity Center served 5-7 p.m. and a street dance featuring Jumpin’ Kate outside Fourth Street Tavern starting 9 p.m. Saturday highlights include the Deshler Daze Fun Run, pancake breakfast, kids’ fishing contest, chess tournament, Matt Schoof Memorial Sand Volleyball Tournament, craft fair, face painting, Money Hunt for kids at the baseball field, free swimming at the city pool, pedal pull, duck races, chicken bingo, cardboard boat races at the pool, and karaoke and keno with prize money at Fourth Street Tavern. Sunday events include a Father’s Day lunch at the fairgrounds, beer garden, road rally and sloppy joe meal.
June 18-19: After a break last year due to the pandemic, the Kansas Mammoth Music and Arts Festival is planned. This two-day festival features 10 bands, kids activities, workshops, live art installments, two circus-type performance troops, special downtown activities, food and craft vendors and beer garden. New this year will be a parade starting from downtown Mankato beginning at 11 a.m. Prizes for each category.
June 18-20: Ohiowa Days will be under way on the main street of Ohiowa. Events include: A road rally, vintage market of 20 vendors, a supper, the Out Loud Band, kids’ games, a tractor drive, a community church service and other activities are planned. Call Kim Mussman at 402-295-2237.
June 19: Equestrians of all ages will gather at the Rockin’ G Horse Arena in Guide Rock for the Rockin’ G’s 21st annual open horse show. Registration begins 7:30 a.m., and the show starts at 9. The arena is on the old school grounds in Guide Rock. This daylong event features competition in numerous classes and events with age divisions for children through adults. Judge Hannah Birt will preside at this year’s show. Food will be available on the grounds. Advance online registration began June 3. Updates are being posted to the arena’s Facebook page. Rain date is Aug. 7.
June 19-20: The Hastings Municipal Airport, near 12th Street and Marian Road, will be the venue for the Experimental Aircraft Association’s 2021 State Fly-in and Airshow. The event will include pancake feeds by the Hastings Noon Kiwanis Club both days from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Centerpiece for the weekend will be “Doc,” one of just two B-29 Superfortress bombers still flying. The B-29 will be available for tours and even rides, for a fee. The air show begins noon June 20. A car show also is planned for June 20 in front of the terminal. On Saturday night, the band Dizzy with a Dame will play for a hangar dance from 8-11 p.m.
June 19: Citywide garage sales will be under way in Sutton.
June 19: The Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches’ Association will present the annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game at Hastings College’s Lloyd Wilson Field near 12th Street and Elm Avenue. Game time is 1:30 p.m.
June 24: Nebraska author Chris Harding Thornton will read from her debut novel, “Pickard County Atlas,” as part of the Virtual Author Series sponsored by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. For more information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
June 24-27: An FMC Owners Rally is planned for the Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden. The museum complex, motel and campground stand near the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10. For information call 308-832-1181.
June 25: Fort Kearny State Historical Park will welcome participants in the 2021 Pony Express Re-ride to the park west of the unincorporated village of Newark. The riders are expected to reach Fort Kearny at 5:30 a.m. The park is three miles west of Nebraska Highway 10 on state Link 50A.
June 25-26: The 13th Flatwater Festival will draw crowds to the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, 4705 DLD Road in Hastings, for two days of outdoor music, art vendor displays, food trucks, beer garden time and family activities. Hours are 6-11 p.m. June 25 and 1-11 p.m. June 26. Featured acts include Hope Dunbar, Rascal Martinez, the String Beans, the Wildwoods and FY5. Kids 10 and under are admitted free. Visit https://prairieloft.org/flatwater.
June 25-26: Chesterfest will be under way. Activities include a concert with Keith Anderson, Free Beer and Chicken, and Fat Cat Freddie; sand volleyball tournament; ugly pickup and classic tractor show; Chesterfest 5k run; vendor fair; become a Chesterfest VIP; 10U ball tournament.
June 25-27: Fairmont’s 145th Old Settlers’ Picnic kicks off Friday evening with a “Build a Burger” supper-event sponsored by Fairview Manor. Other weekend activities include a vintage market, library program, museum and soda shop open from 1-3 p.m. all on Saturday. Sunday’s events include a church service, barbecue, Quilts of Valor presentation, Escape Band music and more. Call Wanda Marget at 402-268-6081.
June 26-27: The Minden Chamber of Commerce will roll out the welcome mat for Dawg Days 2021. Events begin 10 a.m. June 26 with a cornhole tournament. (Teams check in at 9 a.m.) Family fun on the town square runs 1-4 p.m. The Whiskey Richards Band will play for the street dance beginning at 8 p.m. Events resume Sunday with the Christmas City Car Show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The JCT 6/10 Cruzerz Car Club will park the cars. Food trucks will be available for dining both days, complementing the fare at local restaurants.
June 26-27: The annual Blacksmith Hammer-In will be under way at the Thayer County Museum in Belvidere.
June 26: The Edgar Festival in Edgar will include a morning pancake feed, bingo in the afternoon, a parade, the evening firemen’s barbecue and fireworks.
June 26: The St. Jude Benefit Golf Tournament is planned at Crooked Creek Country Club in Clay Center. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m The tournament is limited to 26, four-person teams. For sign-up information call 402-762-3807.
June 26: The second annual Hot Rods at the Hospital Car Show will be under way in front of the Webster County Clinic in Red Cloud. Trophies and plaques will be awarded in numerous categories. Hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will go toward building a new hospital, clinic and emergency room for the community.
July
July 1-4: The Dugout Days celebration in Sutton will spread over four days leading up to and including Independence Day this year in honor of the community’s 150th anniversary. The Dugout Carnival will be open on South Saunders Avenue Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Just a few of the food highlights include a chicken barbecue by the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department in City Park and a fish fry and beer garden at the American Legion Club, both Friday night; a pork barbecue by the Knights of Columbus south of Cornerstone Bank and prime rib and a beer garden at the American Legion, both Saturday night. Theme for the Dugout Parade, which begins 6 p.m. Saturday, is “150 Years of Hometown Pride.” A street dance to West Wind will round out Saturday’s events from 8 p.m. to midnight at the Legion Club. Sunday events involve golf, and the day rounds out with a fireworks display at Fox Hollow Golf Course at dark.
July 2-4: Geneva Days festivities include: Inflatables Under the Light, dances, beer garden, car show, three-on-three basketball, midnight swim, a parade, talent show, polka band, fireworks and more. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
July 2: Minden will welcome visitors to the area of the Kearney County Fairgrounds and Pioneer Village Field for an Independence Day fireworks show at dusk.
July 3-4: Living history re-enactors will be camping on the grounds at Fort Kearny State Historical Park west of Newark. The park’s cannon will be fired each day at 2 p.m. Fort Kearny is three miles west of Nebraska Highway 10 on state Link 50A, about 13 miles north of Minden. A state park vehicle permit is required but may be purchased onsite. For information call the office at 308-865-5305.
July 3: The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor an adult mud volleyball tournament at the Lake Hastings South Shelter beginning at 9 a.m. This is a double-elimination, 6-on-6 tournament for a maximum of six teams. An entry fee will be charged. Registration deadline is June 25.
July 3: Doniphan will celebrate Independence Day on the night before the holiday with festivities at the Doniphan Shooting Club starting about 5 p.m. Kids’ games, food, vendors, music and a fireworks display are part of the celebration.
Mid-July: Doniphan will play host to a weekly Farmer’s Market 5-7 p.m. on Plum Street. The market begins in mid-July and continues each Thursday through about September.
July 3: The Innocents will provide music for a dance in Blue Hill. Event hours are 7 p.m. to midnight. Food trucks will be on site. The event is a fundraiser for the new city swimming pool.
July 3-4: Alma’s traditional Independence Day celebration will be souped up this year in observance of the town’s 150th birthday. Activities begin Saturday morning with the road race and fun run, long dubbed “The Best Road Race by a Dam Site.” Art in the Park will be under way in City Park from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade begins 10:30 a.m., with divisions for churches, nonprofit organizations, commercial businesses and classic cars. In the evening, the Luke Mills Band will play for a street dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Proceeds will be used for city auditorium renovations. Independence Day itself is Sunday, and the celebration will conclude with a fireworks show over the Harlan County Reservoir at 10 p.m.
July 4: Independence Day will be celebrated in style in Blue Hill. Activities go on all day and include pool games, children’s games, softball, sand volleyball, bingo, a barbecue, a car show and a parade sponsored by the Blue Hill Community Club. A fireworks show is held at the end of the day at the Blue Hill Golf Course.
July 4: The Clay Center Community Club will organize the annual Independence Day celebration in Clay Center. Details will be forthcoming.
July 4: The YWCA of Adams County will sponsor its annual Fourth of July parade at Fisher Fountain, 12th Street and Denver Avenue. Free activities, games and food offerings begin at 10:30 a.m. The parade begins at noon. Children are invited to bring their decorated bicycles, strollers, scooters and more. This is a family-friendly celebration.
July 4: Hastings’ Fourth of July festivities in Brickyard Park, D Street and Woodland Avenue, begin 5:30 p.m. with a cornhole tournament. Teams may sign up online, at the Parks and Rec office, or on the day of the tournament between 4:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. Food and drink also go on sale at 5:30. The band Soca Jukebox will take the stage at 7 p.m. for a free concert. Fireworks will follow. Rain date will be July 5, with the same schedule of events.
July 4: Independence Day activities will be under way in Hildreth. The festivities begin early with the Independence Run, a 5k run/walk sponsored by the Wilcox-Hildreth Booster Club. Starting time is 7 a.m. Later on, after the firemen’s supper, an MVP Youth Competition is planned. This event will begin 7 p.m. at the baseball field and is open to children age 5 and up. Participants must successfully complete each of five stations, and the one with the best time wins. Winners of each age group receive their money back and a prize. Meanwhile, an MVP Coach Competition will be in progress. Coaches, teachers and community members will collect money in their buckets, and the two with the most in their buckets will compete in the obstacle course to determine this year’s MVP. All donations go to the Wilcox-Hildreth Youth Sports Group. More details on Fourth of July activities will be forthcoming.
July 4: The 39th annual Firekracker Run will kick off Independence Day festivities in Superior. The day includes a 10k run for men and women, a 2-mile run for men and women, a 1-mile predict for all ages, and a 1-mile run for boys and girls. Packet pickup and late registration begins 6:45 a.m. The 10k run starts at 7:45, with the 1-mile predict, 1-mile kids’ run and 2-mile run to follow at 8 a.m. The races begin to the sound of firecrackers. Prizes are awarded. Early registration deadline is June 26. P.E.O. will serve breakfast in the park beginning at 7:30 a.m. For more information call Elmer Rempe at 402-879-4362.
July 7-10: The Clay County Fair will be in progress on the fairgrounds in Clay Center, featuring youth and Open Class competition, static displays, food and entertainment.
July 7-11: The annual Franklin County Fair will be under way on the fairgrounds just south of Franklin. Activities normally include 4-H and FFA and Open Class competitions, food and entertainment.
July 7-12: The 133rd annual Fillmore County Fair will be in progress on the fairgrounds in Geneva. Attractions include 4-H and FFA exhibits, contests, a carnival and much more. Grandstand entertainment for Friday consists of Ned LeDoux and Switch Bak. Saturday’s attractions include wine and beer tasting and the Figure 8 Races and Demolition Derby will be held on Sunday. Call Jean Engle at 402-759-0135 or Deb Hoarty at 402-282-7372.
July 8-11: The Jewell County Fair will be under way in Mankato, Kansas.
July 9-10: Juniata Days will be kicking the weekend off Friday night with fireworks at the ball field. Activities Saturday will include a parade, car show, craft show, barbecue cook off, coed softball tournament, kids activities in the park, fire truck rides and more. On Saturday night, there will be a street dance featuring Whiskey Bent in one of their last performances.
July 11-13: The 146th anniversary Nuckolls County Fair and Rodeo will be under way on the fairgrounds south of Nelson. The fair features youth and Open Class competition, food, entertainment and family activities. Rodeo sessions are planned for the evenings of July 12 and 13, starting 7:30 p.m. A beer garden is planned for both nights with musical entertainment by Royce Schott Music on July 12 and DJ Bridwell July 13. The kids’ rodeo is 6 p.m. July 11. Kids’ inflatables will be available July 12 and 13 from 5-11 p.m. Concessions, barbecues and vendors will be available all three nights.
July 14-18: The Adams County FairFest will be under way on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. After a year when all fair entertainment activities were deferred because of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, the theme for the 2020/21 FairFest is “Double Your Fun.” Grandstand entertainment will include concerts by Little Texas on July 14, Whiskey Bent on July 15, Dylan Scott with DJ Bridwell on July 16, and Gary Allan on July 17. All concerts begin 8:30 p.m. The demolition derby on July 18 will round out the entertainment, beginning at 5 p.m. The fair includes many youth and Open Class competitions, diverse food offerings, a large carnival, and many commercial and nonprofit exhibits. Special features will include the mobile dairy from Southwest Dairy Farmers and the Semisaurus mobile museum. For more information visit www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com" target="_blank">www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com.
July 15-19: The Smith County Free Fair will be under way on the fairgrounds on the west side of Smith Center, Kansas. Theme for this year’s fair is “4-H Is Outta This World.”
July 16-18: Davenport Achievement Days will be pairing up with the Davenport Alumni Board this year. Activities will include a golf tournament, sand volleyball tournament, kids games in the park, a fireman’s water fight, beer garden, a barbecue competition, bingo, cornhole tournament and more. The Bruning Davenport FFA kids will be serving lunch and dinner will include pork loins prepared by local chefs. Saturday evening entertainment will be Rock Sinatra, an ’80s-’90s classic rock band, playing live in the beer garden. Sunday morning will start off with church in the park, followed by breakfast, a road rally and the annual alumni banquet.
July 17: The Cowles American Legion will sponsor its 11th annual Stock Tank Float on the Republican River in Franklin and Webster counties. Registration is 10 a.m. at the old Riverton bridge. The event begins at noon and ends at the Inavale bridge. No meal is planned this year. Teams of four to six people ride in 8-foot or 10-foot-diameter stock tanks. Each team member must have a life raft, and each team must have two oars or poles and one bucket aboard. A registration fee is charged per person. Prizes and special awards are given.
July 17: Local youth will present a drive-in movie in the park in Chester.
July 17: The Listening Room presents Heather Newman in concert at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit thelarkdowntown.com" target="_blank">thelarkdowntown.com" target="_blank">thelarkdowntown.com.
July 17-18, 24-25: The Harlan County Dam Playhouse in Republican City will present “She Wouldn’t Harm a Fly,” a melodrama by John Burkhart. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. July 17 and 24 and 3 p.m. July 18 and 25. Doors open 30 minutes before curtain time. For information call 308-991-3557 or visit harlancountydamplayhouse@gmail.com.
July 17-18: The Jewell County Historical Society’s annual Antique Threshing Bee is planned for the city park in Mankato, Kansas. This year’s event features John Deere products. Features include antique tractor pulls, kiddie pedal pull (Saturday only), games, a tractor raffle, steam threshing and a steam engine display, blacksmithing, horseshoeing, steam saw mill operation, flea market and crafts, a Treasure Tank, rope making, gasoline engines and corn shelling. The Peterson Farm Brothers will entertain at 10 a.m. Saturday with a meet-and-greet to follow. Sunday worship services start at 9 a.m. and will feature Roger Cooper, Kenny Rhea and local talent. The firemen’s beer garden will be open from noon to midnight Saturday. Breakfast will be served both mornings, and supper will be served by Anteaques at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Kill Creek Rising will play for a free Saturday evening dance. A bounce house will be on the grounds Saturday to amuse the kids.
July 19-24: A two-person team of actor-directors from the Missoula Children’s Theatre in Missoula, Montana, will conduct a weeklong residency at the Minden Opera House in Minden, working with a cast of up to around 50 children and youth to prepare a musical production of “Red Riding Hood.” Cast and crew positions are for students entering grades 1-12 and will be assigned following auditions at 10 a.m. July 19. Performances are set for July 24 at 2 and 4:30 p.m. Given the ongoing uncertainty with the COVID-19 pandemic, the residency is subject to change. For the most current updates and information, and for information about tickets for the July 24 performances, contact the Opera House at 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com" target="_blank">www.mindenoperahouse.com" target="_blank">www.mindenoperahouse.com" target="_blank">www.mindenoperahouse.com" target="_blank">www.mindenoperahouse.com.
July 22-24: The Webster County Fair and Rodeo will be in progress on the fairgrounds in Bladen. Thursday night includes a beef barbecue at 5 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Friday will feature a pork barbecue at 5 p.m. with the rodeo beginning at 7:30 p.m. Saturday entertainment will start early with mud drags at 1 p.m. followed by the steak feed at 4 p.m., the rodeo at 7:30 p.m., and a dance featuring Borderline after the rodeo. Pre-fair activities begin July 19 with fairgrounds cleanup. Youth events for 4-H and FFA then stretch throughout the following week.
July 24: A dedication of the 50 Flags Veterans Memorial in Shickley will take place at 4 p.m. Call Jennifer Griffiths at 402-627-7885.
July 24-25: The Spring Ranch Model Trains Biennial Train Show will be in Deshler at the Thayer County Event Center. Hours will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit www.springcreekmodeltrains.com.
July 30: The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will present Movie Night at the Park at Libs Park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The free event runs 8:30-10:30 p.m.
July 31: The 43rd annual Campbell Road Rally and associated events will be taking place in Campbell over the weekend of July 30-Aug. 1.
July 31: The Hildreth Mud Volleyball Tournament begins 10 a.m. on Hildreth Lions Field. Team registration runs 8-9 a.m., and the rules meeting is at 9:30. The event is being organized by Grow Hildreth.
July 31: Comedian Nick Hoff, who grew up in Hastings and has his own show on Sirius XM Radio, will appear in concert at the Hastings Masonic Center, 411 N. Hastings Ave. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m. The material is suitable for audience members age 16 and up.
July 31: Exeter Days will consist of a breakfast/brunch, car show, evening meal, beer garden and music sponsored by the volunteer fire department of Exeter. Call Mitch Schlegalmilch at 402-430-6927 for more information.
August
Aug. 1: Hastings’ annual Art in the Park is planned for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Libs Park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue.
Aug. 2-7: The Missoula Children’s Theatre will conduct a weeklong residency at the Red Cloud Opera House, working with a local cast of children and youth to prepare a public presentation of “Sleeping Beauty.” Performances are set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 6 and 2 p.m. Aug. 7. Questions about participation or tickets may be directed to the National Willa Cather Center at 402-746-2653.
Aug. 3-8: The American Legion Mid-South Region 4 Regional Tournament will be under way at Duncan Field. This tournament draws eight teams from seven different states — seven state champions plus the host team.
Aug. 6: Residents of Fairmont will be able to participate in a golf tournament to be held at the York Country Club. More information will be available soon. Call Wanda Marget at 402-268-6081.
Aug. 6-8: Streetcar Days will be under way in Red Cloud with a 150th anniversary theme. The event will include a performance by the Hotbox Revival Band at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 in the beer garden/tennis courts area of City Park.
Aug. 6-9: The Kearney County Fair will be under way on the fairgrounds located along North Nebraska Highway 10 in Minden. The fair typically includes 4-H and Open Class competitions, commercial and school displays, food offerings and entertainment.
Aug. 6 -7: Citywide garage sales will be under way in Franklin.
Aug. 6-8: Kenesaw will celebrate Wasenek Weekend. Activities will include a Rat-a-Pult, barbecue, golf tournament, parking lot movie, 5k run/walk, pancake feed, swimming with games at the pool, kids’ games, turtle races, a street dance and more.
Aug. 8: The 27th annual Fun in the Sun Car Show, along with the sixth annual Summertime Shenanigans craft and vendor show, are planned at Pastime Lanes, 18th Street and Baltimore Avenue in Hastings.
Aug. 11-14: The Thayer County Fair will be under way on the fairgrounds in Deshler. Featured entertainers for this year will be Casey Donahew, Logan Mize and DJ Bridwell. Further details are forthcoming.
Aug. 13-15: Franklin will welcome participants in the 38th annual Nebraska Nightriders Husker Rally, part of the BMW Motorcycle Owners of America, on the Franklin County Fairgrounds just south of Franklin.
Aug. 14: Campground Christmas is planned at Lovewell State Park in Jewell County, Kansas. Participants decorate their campsites in a holiday theme. Entries are judged.
Aug. 14-15: The Deweese Fall Festival will be under way in Deweese, coordinated by the Deweese Community Club. The Keith Hansen Memorial Demolition Derby is among the staples of this celebration each year.
Aug. 20-22: The 30th annual PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo will be in progress on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. Rodeo sessions are planned for 7 p.m. Aug. 20 and 21 and 5 p.m. Aug. 22. This year’s event will be co-located on the fairgrounds with many Kool-Aid Days activities. For more information visit www.adamscountyfairgrounds.com or https://kool-aiddays.com.
Aug. 20-22: The annual Kool-Aid Days event, celebrating Hastings’ place in history as the first production site for Edwin Perkins’ famous soft drink, will be under way on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave., and in various other locations around the city. For the first time this year, Kool-Aid Days will be coordinated with the PRCA Oregon Trail Rodeo also taking place on the fairgrounds over the weekend. The Kool-Aid Days Trolley will be running Saturday and Sunday to shuttle the public between event locations.
In addition to the fairgrounds, events are planned at the Hastings City Auditorium, Hastings Museum, Lake Hastings and Lochland Country Club. The parade will be downtown starting 10 a.m. Aug. 21. Other returning features include the Klub Kool-Aid sneak preview on Friday evening, the World’s Largest Kool-Aid Stand and Kwickest Kool-Aid Drinking Contest at the fairgrounds, a disc golf tournament at Lake Hastings, a Saturday evening concert following the Saturday evening rodeo session on the fairgrounds, a fun run and Kardboard Boat Races at Lake Hastings on Sunday, and free kids’ activities at Hastings Museum on Friday and Sunday.
Aug. 21: The Fillmore County Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society, will host a Cruise Night and a street dance with music provided by Blinker Fluid. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
Aug. 22: The Hastings Melon Roasters Car Club will present the annual Melon Roast car show in Hastings’ Brickyard Park near D Street and Woodland Avenue. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug. 31: Thayer County Speedway in Deshler will be the venue for car-racing action as part of Dirt Crown’s Summer Speedweek.
September
Sept. 3: Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal will perform in concert at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For ticket information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Sept. 4-6: Living history re-enactors will be camping on the grounds at Fort Kearny State Historical Park west of Newark. The park’s cannon will be fired each day at 2 p.m. Fort Kearny is three miles west of Nebraska Highway 10 on state Link 50A, about 13 miles north of Minden. A state park vehicle permit is required but may be purchased onsite. For information call the office at 308-865-5305.
Sept. 4: The Robert Turner Summer Concert Series presents Brad James — Okie Rock and Roll — from 7-10 p.m. in the Mankato City Park in Mankato, Kansas.
Sept 4: The public fireworks display is tentatively on the schedule in Lovewell State Park in Jewell County, Kansas to help celebrate Labor Day. A fundraising campaign is under way by the Lovewell Lake Association.
Sept. 11: The annual Lebanon Bash celebration is planned in Lebanon, Kansas. The daylong event coordinates with the fifth annual Race to the Center half-marathon starting in Smith Center, Kansas, and ending at the U.S. Geographic Center monument near Lebanon. Race to the Center includes a 13.1-mile half-marathon and a 33-mile bicycle ride, all over unpaved country roads. The race is certified by the U.S. Track and Field Association. More details about this year’s Lebanon Bash lineup will be forthcoming.
Sept. 11-12: The 39th annual Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show will be sponsored by the Clay County Historical Society on the Clay County Fairgrounds in Clay Center. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8-5 Sunday. This year’s show will feature IHC-brand tractors, engines, equipment and trucks with IHC Collectors Nebraska Chapter 12 as special guests. The weekend kicks off early with a trail ride and tractor drive on Friday. A range of heritage farming, craft and domestic arts demonstrations are planned, along with an indoor and outdoor flea market. A parade is planned for 1 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. A quilt show will be open at the Clay County Museum nearby from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Featured entertainers will be the Revival Band, playing 1950s and 1960s hits, at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Blue Clover, a traditional Irish, Celtic and folk music group, performing at 11 a.m. Sunday. The worship service is 9 a.m. Sunday. For more schedule details visit www.oldtrusty.org.
Sept. 12: The Lovewell State Park 3D Archery Shoot is planned in Jewell County, Kansas. Free park entrance will be offered.
Sept. 17-19: The Highway 36 Treasure Hunt will be in progress in communities across Kansas, including several in Tribland that are located on U.S. 36. The event involves border-to-border antique and garage sales.
Sept. 17-19: The Nebraska Square and Round Dance Convention will be under way on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave.
Sept. 18: Hastings College is planning its Melody Roundup Parade through downtown Hastings as part of 2021 Alumni and Family Weekend on campus. The morning parade, which serves as HC’s homecoming parade, attracts marching bands from throughout the region.
Sept. 21: The Good Guys Auto Tour will visit the Harold Warp Pioneer Village in Minden. The museum complex, motel and campground stand near the junction of U.S. Highway 6/34 and Nebraska Highway 10. For information call 308-832-1181.
Sept. 23: Author Kelsey Squire will discuss her book “Willa Cather: The Critical Conversation” at 7 p.m. as part of the Virtual Author Series sponsored by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. For information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org" target="_blank">www.willacather.org" target="_blank">www.willacather.org" target="_blank">www.willacather.org" target="_blank">www.willacather.org.
Sept. 25: A special edition of Old Settlers Day in Smith Center, Kansas, will celebrate the 150th anniversary of the community’s founding. Old Settlers Day is one of the biggest events each year in Smith Center and normally includes such features as a downtown parade, musical entertainment, an antique tractor display at the fairgrounds, kids’ activities and much more.
Sept. 25: St. Wenceslaus Czech Brew Fest will be held in the Milligan Auditorium in the afternoon. Time TBA. Call Scott Oliva at 402-629-4446.
Sept. 26: The 48th annual Thayer County Museum Fall Festival and 12th annual Car, Pick-Up & Antique Tractor Show will be in Belvidere. The event includes antiques, artifacts, displays, demonstrations and vendor displays.
OCTOBER
Oct. 1: The Listening Room presents Bonnie and Taylor Sims in concert at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. in downtown Hastings. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit thelarkdowntown.com.
Oct. 1-3: Communities and merchants along U.S. Highway 136 though Tribland and across Nebraska will welcome visitors as part of the Trail of Treasures promotion.
Oct. 2: The third annual Barbecue Cookoff is planned in the Red Cloud City Park. More information will be announced later.
Oct. 2: Grafton Fall Jamboree will run 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Grafton. Forty vendors will be selling on the streets, with more in the fire hall and in Gary’s Brickhouse Bar and Grill party room. Lunch will be available at the bar. Adding to the fun will be three food trucks, citywide garage sales and face painting. Call Bambi Timmermans at 402-710-3319.
Oct. 2: The Doniphan Cedarview Cemetery Association will sponsor the annual Doniphan Fall Festival. This event, which occurs annually the first Saturday in October, includes a parade featuring area school marching bands, a lunch at noon and hamburger feed in the evening.
Oct. 2-3: Bill Forness will present his tribute to Johnny Cash in concert at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 and 2:30 p.m. Oct. 3. For ticket information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Oct 2: Rock Chalk Wine Walk is planned at the Mankato City Park in Mankato, Kansas, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Sip, stroll and socialize to raise money for the Joey Zadina Memorial Scholarship Fund. Take your souvenir wine glass to five different stops around Mankato to drink wine or sparkling juice, play games, and more. Enter to win local raffle items at the finish line! Stay for the Joey Zadina Memorial concert.
Oct 2: The Robert Turner Summer Concert Series presents Dustin Arbuckle and the Damnations — blues, rock and jazz — from 7-10 p.m. in the Mankato City Park, Mankato, Kan. This event is also the Joey Zadina Memorial concert.
Oct. 3: The annual Harvestfest celebration will be in progress at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, 4705 DLD Road near Hastings. Hours are 1-6 p.m.
Oct. 9: The Hastings Parks and Recreation Department will present Movie Night at the Park at Libs Park near 14th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The event begins 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13: The Ohiowa Craft Fair will be held at the downtown auditorium in Ohiowa from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch will be served. Vendors can call Kim Mussman at 402-295-2237.
Oct. 13-15: Hastings’ Bill Smith Softball Complex, 42nd Street and Osborne Drive East, will again be the venue for the Nebraska School Activities Association’s state softball championships, drawing teams from across the state.
Oct. 15: Blue Plate Special will perform at the Red Cloud Opera House in Red Cloud, playing songs from the 1940s to the 21st century. The band presents a variety of musical genres and styles including pop, classic rock, country, blues, and jazz. Showtime is 7 p.m. For ticket information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
Oct. 16: The Minden Chamber of Commerce will welcome high school and junior high marching bands from across a wide area for Minden Bandfest 2021. The event gives bands a chance to perform in front of judges in parade and/or field competition. The parade begins 1 p.m. and normally follows a route from near Minden High School, east up First Street to Brown Avenue (Nebraska Highway 10), then north to Fifth Street and west back to the high school. The field competition follows at 3 p.m. at Kuper Field west of the high school.
Oct. 21: Author William G. Thomas will discuss his book “A Question of Freedom” alongside Kwakiutl L. Drecher and Michael Burton as part of the Virtual Author Series sponsored by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. More details will be available later.
Oct. 23: The Oregon Trail Marathon/Half Marathon and Half Marathon Relay will be underway in and around Hebron.
Oct. 28: Geneva’s Halloween celebration, Scare on the Square, will be held. Activities include games, trick-or-treating and parading. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
Oct. 29-30: Halloween activities will be underway at the former Chester school including the annual haunted house in the “Chester Odditorium.”
Oct. 30: A hunters’ breakfast will be served at the Riverton American Legion Hall in Riverton.
Oct. 30: Hastings’ Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning, 4705 DLD Road, will present “Tales on the Trail,” an event for kids ages 3-12 and their grownups. Hours are 10 a.m. to noon. Kids and families can come in costume to hear stories and participate in indoor and outdoor activities related to Halloween and fall. This event will go on rain or shine. Admission is a suggested donation per family.
November
November (Date TBA): The Festival of Tables and Style Show will be in progress at the Fillmore County Ag Hall in ?????. Lunch is served on theme-decorated tables with a style show to follow. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
November (Date TBA): The Milligan Christmas Extravaganza runs from 9 a.m.to 3 p.m. at the Milligan Auditorium on Main Street in Milligan. Foods, crafts and home-based businesses are featured. Call Tara Milton at 402-366-2160 or Taylor Sluka at 402-560-6757.
Nov. 4: Author Becky Faber will discuss her book “One Small Photo” at 7 p.m. as part of the Virtual Author Series sponsored by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. For information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
Nov. 7: The annual Parade of Lights will be under way in downtown Franklin, helping to kick off the holiday season for the community. Franklin County 4-H plays a key role in organizing the event.
Nov. 9: The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will serve its annual Farmers and Ranchers Appreciation Barbecue on the Adams County Fairgrounds, 947 S. Baltimore Ave. The event includes a meal, awards and entertainment. Tickets are available from sponsoring businesses or the chamber office.
Nov. 12: The Listening Room presents The Honey Dewdrops in concert at The Lark, 809 W. Second St. in downtown Hastings. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For ticket information visit thelarkdowntown.com.
Nov. 12: “Go for Baroque: Hear the Rhythm of the Road: Route 66” will be on stage at the Red Cloud Opera House in Red Cloud. The show features songs from Bach to Joplin and includes information on how their music connects to this ramblin’ road. For ticket information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
Nov. 18: Hastings will kick off the holiday season with the annual Celebration of Lights in the downtown area. This event normally includes entertainment, food offerings and family activities and culminates with the lighting of the downtown holiday lights. Events normally get under way at 5 p.m. and continue until 7:30 or 8.
Nov. 26 through Dec. 5: The Minden Chamber of Commerce will coordinate the community’s annual Christmas Traditions celebration, which begins the day after Thanksgiving and stretches through the following two weekends. The Friday after Thanksgiving is the traditional time for the downtown holiday lights to be turned on for the first night of the season. The lights remain on each evening through New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Night. Specific plans for such activities as the lighted parade, crowning of Miss Christmas City, 5k fun run and others will be announced this summer. For information visit www.mindenne.org or call the chamber at 308-832-1811.
Nov. 27: A cast of community volunteers will stage the traditional Christmas pageant, “The Light of the World,” on the north and west sides of the Minden town square. Starting time is 7 p.m. The 30-minute outdoor pageant, which recounts the story of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, culminates with the illumination of thousands of holiday bulbs on the Kearney County Courthouse and along surrounding streets, setting the previously darkened square ablaze with light. The event is sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free.
Nov. 28: Geneva’s Lighted Christmas Parade at dusk. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
Nov. 28: The Fairmont Christmas Lighting will be celebrated on main street. Caroling and the lighting are planned. Call 402-366-5176.
December
Dec. 1-24: Geneva Downtown Christmas Celebration including Santa’s arrival, a kids’ movie and more. Dates to be determined. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
Dec. 3: The Sutton Chamber of Commerce will sponsor its traditional Parade of Lights celebration in downtown Sutton.
Dec. 4: The Holiday Craft Show in Blue Hill will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blue Hill Community Center.
Dec. 4: “Highball! A Tribute to the Music of Jerry Lee Lewis” will take the stage at the Red Cloud Opera House in Red Cloud. Showtime is 7 p.m. For ticket information call 402-746-2653 or visit www.willacather.org.
Dec. 5, 12: A cast of community volunteers will stage the traditional Christmas pageant, “The Light of the World,” on the north and west sides of the Minden town square. Starting time is 7 p.m. The 30-minute outdoor pageant, which recounts the story of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem, culminates with the illumination of thousands of holiday bulbs on the Kearney County Courthouse and along surrounding streets, setting the previously darkened square ablaze with light. The event is sponsored by the Minden Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free.
Dec. 10: The Flyovers, an a cappella act, will perform in concert at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. For ticket information call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
Dec. 11: Festival of Lights kicks off the annual holiday light show at the former Chester school with a meal in the auditorium.
Dec. 11: Geneva United Methodist Church Christmas Store will be held in the fellowship hall at 8:30 a.m. Call Jill Schmidt at 402-366-2152 or 402-759-1155.
Dec. 16: Author Leonard Marcus will discuss his book “Randolph Caldecott: The Man Who Could Not Stop Drawing” as part of the Virtual Author Series sponsored by the National Willa Cather Center in Red Cloud. More details TBA.
Dec. 18: Family Outdoor Club will be offered at the Prairie Loft Center for Outdoor and Agricultural Learning near Hastings, 4705 DLD Road. The event begins 10 a.m. and runs to 11:30, rain or shine. Activities are geared to children ages 2-8 and their grownups. A free-will offering will be taken.
Dec. 18-19: The “Polar Express” storytelling and movie event for young children and families, a beloved holiday tradition at the Minden Opera House in Minden, will resume with three times available. Starting times are 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19. Tickets are sold online ahead of time, usually several weeks in advance, and tend to sell quickly. For more information in the fall, call 308-832-0588 or visit www.mindenoperahouse.com.
