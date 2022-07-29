Ukrainian eggs courtesy photo

Pysanky, or Ukrainian Easter eggs, made recently with Kearney and Franklin county 4-H'ers, parents, 4-H leaders and volunteers are being auctioned online to benefit Ukrainian farmers in the midst of war. Courtesy

 Courtesy

As the people of Ukraine continue to struggle amid a brutal invasion of their country by neighboring Russia, some Tribland 4-H’ers are taking up not arms, but eggs to offer support.

 A group of 4-H members, parents and leaders from Franklin and Kearney counties recently learned to make pysanky, or decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs. Now, they are offering their work through an online auction to raise money for rebuilding efforts in rural Ukraine.

0
0
0
0
0