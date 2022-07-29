As the people of Ukraine continue to struggle amid a brutal invasion of their country by neighboring Russia, some Tribland 4-H’ers are taking up not arms, but eggs to offer support.
A group of 4-H members, parents and leaders from Franklin and Kearney counties recently learned to make pysanky, or decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs. Now, they are offering their work through an online auction to raise money for rebuilding efforts in rural Ukraine.
Through Aug. 5, 16 of the ornately decorated pysanky will be up for sale in the online-only auction hosted by Rhynalds Auction and Realty of Minden.
The pysanky were decorated during a Kidz Kollege 4-H workshop in mid-June under the direction of Grace Adam of Wilcox, an award-winning practitioner of the venerated Ukrainian art form, who explained the process and showed those in attendance of number of the eggs she has completed herself.
Kidz Kollege is a series of 4-H project workshops conducted in Minden and Franklin over a week’s time. The Kearney and Franklin county 4-H programs are yoked for programming under the leadership of Rhonda Herrick, a Nebraska Extension youth development educator who serves as unit leader, or top extension administrator, in both counties.
“Grace Adam’s are absolutely astounding,” said Carrie Soucie of Upland, a Franklin County 4-H leader who took part in the workshop along with her daughter Annaclaire. “They’re so beautiful.”
Pysanky are real chicken eggs gathered on the farm and decorated while the yolk remains inside, making them heavier and easier to handle.
The decorating process consists of multiple cycles in which beeswax is loaded into a type of hot wax pen called a kistka, then melted over an open flame and drizzled out onto the egg in a pattern the artist draws. After that, the egg is dyed.
That cycle is repeated time after time until the artist judges the pattern and color on the egg to be final. Then, the egg is heated to melt all the applied dry wax so it can be cleaned away, leaving only the lines behind.
Finally, the yolk is removed from the eggs and the eggs are coated with polyurethane to protect them.
The internet describes the pysanky art process as a form of batik, or wax-resist dyeing, which also is done to textiles.
Herrick said it’s specified that the eggs to be used come directly from the farm and not have undergone the kind of cleaning necessary to sell them in a grocery store. All the eggs the 4-H’ers used had white shells.
“I think some of ours were dyed three times,” she said.
The 4-H’ers’ waxing and dyeing was completed in about three hours. Then, Adam took the eggs home with her and completed the rest of the steps herself.
“That was a lot longer process,” Herrick said.
The 4-H’ers all made two pysanky; one to show in the fair and another to contribute to the online auction. All the adults present also got to decorate an egg.
While it’s obvious the 4-H’ers and adults are new to the art form and their work doesn’t compare to Adam’s, Herrick said, each egg is beautiful and unique in its own way.
“They’re not perfect, but they’re still beautiful,” she said. “That’s what’s cool about it, I think.”
Krystal Fickenscher, 11, of Axtell was one of the 4-H’ers to participate in the pysanky workshop.
She said those in attendance were given instructions to follow in decorating the first egg, but could diverge from that plan for the second egg.
“At the start it was kind of tricky because you have shaky hands and don’t really know what you’re doing,” said Krystal, who will be in sixth grade this fall at Axtell Community School and belongs to the Keene Kids 4-H Club in Kearney County. “But as you get used to it, it gets easier and you go faster.”
The 4-H’ers could enter their eggs as either a Design Decisions (home décor) project or as a citizenship cultural arts project in the fair. Krystal went the citizenship route, so her project includes a written report on the significance of pysanky eggs in Ukrainian culture — significance that predates Christianity or the celebration of Easter.
“The pysanky eggs used to symbolize nature’s rebirth,” she said. “But when Christianity was introduced to Ukraine, it was changed to symbolize the rebirth of man.”
An idea hatches, and God leads
Herrick said the idea for the pysanky project began to form in March, not long after the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, when she was visiting a third-grade classroom at Wilcox-Hildreth Elementary School to do an embryology project with the students there.
In the classroom, Herrick noticed a beautifully decorated egg on display and learned it had been made by a student named Truly Adam, who is Grace Adam’s granddaughter.
After learning that Truly learned the art form from her grandmother and conferring with Carrie Soucie, a longtime 4-H leader in Franklin County, Herrick approached Grace Adam, who agreed to lead a workshop for 4-H’ers the following summer.
Still, Herrick was trying to figure out some way the project could help the people of Ukraine — and especially Ukrainian farmers, who have so much in common with the people of Franklin and Kearney counties.
“I just honestly felt like God was putting it on my heart to do this,” Herrick said.
The way became clear in May when Herrick attended a Nebraska Extension conference and heard a presentation by Roman Grynyshyn, a Ukrainian agribusinessman traveling across the United States to promote World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine, a charitable project he has started to help small-scale farmers back home rebuild their homes and regain productive capacity.
Ukraine long has been known as “the breadbasket of Europe,” but farmers and farms have been hit hard by the destruction of war.
She spoke to Grynyshyn personally after the program, explained the pysanky project she had in mind, and told him his nonprofit sounded like the perfect place to donate any fundraising proceeds.
Finally, she told him of all the prayers being offered daily in south central Nebraska for the Ukrainian people.
“He took my hand and said (prayers) are what the soldiers said are getting them through,” Herrick said.
With the support of Rusty Rhynalds, owner of Rhynalds Auction and Realty, photographs of the eggs are posted to the business’ website at https://rhynaldsauction.com/kearney-and-franklin-county-4-hers-fundraiser/.
Bidding closes 7 p.m. Aug. 5. Winners then will pick up their purchases through the county extension offices. The eggs will come with a small holder the new owners could use to display them at home.
As of Friday morning, a combined $465 had been bid for the auction lots.
Soucie, who is in her 31st year as a 4-H leader, visits and shares programming ideas with Herrick regularly. She said she likes the idea of pushing 4-H’ers to step outside their comfort zone, develop new skills and grow in self-confidence along the way.
“I want the kids to not be scared to try new things,” she said. “I want them to grow and develop into the person God created them to be.”
At the same time, she loved the idea of encouraging the 4-H’ers to incorporate charity into their project reflect on the needs of the Ukrainian people now reaping the bitter harvest of war.
Soucie said she wants the young people she works with to consider ways they can be a blessing to others.
“It was something I was excited about on many different levels,” Soucie said.
Herrick and Soucie agreed the 4-H’ers had a positive experience with the pysanky project and are excited about the ongoing auction.
Time will tell what the online sale generates.
“I have no idea how much money we’re going to raise,” Herrick said. “We’re just thrilled with the idea we are doing something.”
To learn more about World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine, visit https://www.wrru.org.
