JEWELL COUNTY, Kan. — The Emma Bruns family of Fairmont was judged the first-place winner of the annual Campground Christmas event at Lovewell State Park here Aug. 13.
In Campground Christmas, contestants decorate their campsites in a holiday theme for judging.
The Bruns family’s entry included a maze of lights strung from tree to tree and inflatables throughout their campsite. Santa and Mrs. Claus greeted visitors with homemade cookies.
Second place went to Susan Traeger and friends of Fairbury. Their campsite was decorated in a patriotic theme with red, white and blue decorations, and passersby were given small American flags to keep.
Third place was won by Brian Everhart and family of Hastings, who had a Grinch-themed campsite. Family members were dressed as Cindy Lou Who, Max the dog and the Grinch.
Officials estimate more than 100 vehicles toured the park to view the decorated campsites.
