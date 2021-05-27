Communities throughout Tribland will pay respects to deceased military service personnel, veterans and loved ones this weekend at special Memorial Day ceremonies and worship services.
Here’s a listing of the service plans the Tribune has gathered for 2021. The staff was unable to verify plans for a handful of communities that normally have services by the news deadline for today’s newspaper. These include Sutton, Bruning, Hubbell/Chester and Republican City.
Adams County
Hansen/Trumbull
- 3 p.m. Sunday: Services will be conducted in Greenwood Cemetery. The program will include a welcome, the Pledge of Allegiance, the roll call for 2019-20 and 2020-21, a message by Cemetery Board President Bruce McDowell, the roll call of veterans, and taps. The song “God Bless America” and benediction will close the program.
Holstein
- 11 a.m. Monday: Holstein American Legion Post No. 305 and Auxiliary will conduct services at the Holstein fire hall. A community luncheon will follow.
Kenesaw
- 2 p.m. Monday: Kenesaw American Legion Post No. 268 and Sons of the American Legion will present services in the Kenesaw Cemetery.
Juniata/Roseland/Prosser
Monday morning: The Juniata American Legion will conduct ceremonies at the following cemeteries:
- 7:45 a.m.: Immanuel Lutheran
- 8 a.m.: Mount Pleasant
- 8:30 a.m.: Roseland
- 9 a.m.: Assumption
- 9:30 a.m.: Wanda Lutheran
- 10 a.m.: Concordia (Christ Lutheran)
- 10:30 a.m.: Highland
- 11 a.m.: Juniata (extended program)
- Following the Juniata ceremony, the group will resume its community dinner tradition at the fire hall. Meat, drink and table service will be provided. Those partaking are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
Clay County
Clay Center
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Clay Center Cemetery. Rod Smith will give the invocation and benediction, and Mike Bailey will read “Visit My Grave.” Linda Walker will provide music. Guest speaker will be Pam Gaspers, a Gold Star Mother. Mills Schroder American Legion Post No. 87 and Sons of the American Legion will salute the dead, and Wayne B Johnson will play taps. In case of inclement weather, the program will be at the Legion Hall. The American Legion Auxiliary will be host for the meal that follows at the hall. A free-will offering will be taken.
Edgar
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Edgar Cemetery. The program will include the welcome, the reading of the names of veterans buried in the cemetery, decoration of the Unknown Soldiers Grave, the gun salute, folding of the flag, and taps. In case of inclement weather, services will move to the American Legion Hall. The American Legion Auxiliary will serve a meal afterward at the hall. A free-will offering will be received.
Fairfield
- 10 a.m. Monday: Services will be presented in the Fairfield Cemetery. Nancy Bischoff, president of American Legion Post No. 256 Auxiliary, will give the welcome. Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean will offer the invocation and benediction. The Boy Scouts will lead the flag salute and Pledge of Allegiance and decorate the Unknown Soldiers Grave. The address will be arranged by the auxiliary, and American Legion post members will salute the dead. Lynn Nejezchleb, American Legion post commander, will close the program. In case of inclement weather, the program will move to the American Legion Hall. Doughnuts and coffee will be served afterward in the Legion Auxiliary room.
Glenvil
- 9 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted by American Legion Post No. 26 and Auxiliary at the Glenvil American Legion Hall to honor the veterans and auxiliary members buried in the Hanover, Blue Valley, Immanuel (southwest of Hastings), St. Paul’s of rural Glenvil, and Glenvil cemeteries. The Rev. Johnathan Jehorek will speak. The Post No. 26 firing squad will salute the dead. Coffee and rolls will be served.
Harvard
- 2:30 p.m. Sunday: Services will be conducted at the First Evangelical Cemetery northwest of Harvard. Pastor Dave Johnson will speak, and Mari Hamburger will provide special music.
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Harvard Cemetery. Gene Keasling, commander of VFW Post No. 5539, will welcome the audience. Logan Longoria will sing the National Anthem. Gayle Shore, VFW post chaplain, will offer the invocation. The student representing American Legion Post No. 185 at Cornhusker Girls State will read General Logan’s Orders, and the representative to Cornhusker Boys State will recite the Gettysburg Address. Don Gerlach will be the guest speaker. Selena and Paisley Longoria will sing “Traveling Soldier” and “America.” Ladies Auxiliary and VFW post members will present memorial services, the firing squad will salute the dead. The program will close with taps. In case of inclement weather, the program will be at the Harvard Public School.
Ong
- 9 a.m. Monday: The Edgar American Legion will conduct services in the Ong Cemetery.
Fillmore County
Exeter
- 10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Exeter Cemetery. The opening will be given by Butch Jansen, a member of American Legion Post No. 218. The Exeter/Milligan High School band will play “The Stars Spangled Banner” arranged by Bob Cotter and other selections. The invocation will be given by the Rev. Brendan Kelly. Jaiden Papik will recite the Gettysburg Address.The band will play “America” arranged by John Kinyon. Clint Oldehoeft will recite “In Flanders Field.” The band will play “Salute to Freedom” arranged by Andy Clark. Tim Wilbeck will give the address. Exeter American Legion Post No. 218 will salute the dead. Papik will play taps, and Emma Olsen will play the echo. Coffee and rolls, provided by the Exeter Legion Auxiliary, will be served at the Exeter Legion Hall following the service. In case of inclement weather, the service will be at the Exeter/Milligan High School gym.
Fairmont
- 9 a.m. Monday : Services will be conducted in the Fairmont Catholic Cemetery by Fairmont American Legion Earl Forbes Post No. 21 Honor Guard and Commander Butch Long. Services in the Fairmont Cemetery will follow at 9:30. Jerry Johnson will give the address. In case of rain, the service will be conducted at the Fairmont Legion Hall at 10 a.m. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held in the American Legion Hall along with the annual Windsor Loin Dinner, which will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Take-out orders are also available by calling 402-268-2811. The dinner is open to the public.
Geneva
- 8:30 a.m. Monday: The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak, pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, will celebrate Mass in the Catholic Cemetery. Memorial Day services will follow there at 9 a.m.
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Geneva Cemetery. Master of Ceremonies is Tom Hiatt, Commander of VFW Samuel J. Marsh Post No. 7102. The events are sponsored by the American Legion Sloan Bolton Post No. 68, Sons of the American Legion, Boy Scout Troop No. 175 and the Girl Scouts of America. In case of inclement weather, both programs will be at the Rialto Theater. Flags are to be taken down at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Grafton
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: Fairmont American Legion Earl Forbes Post No. 21 Honor Guard and Commander Butch Long will conduct services at the Grafton Cemetery. Jerry Johnson will give the address. After the service, a Windsor Loin dinner will be served at the Fairmont American Legion Hall from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A Quilts of Valor presentation will also be held. Take-out orders are also available by calling 402-268-2811. The dinner is open to public. In case of rain, the service will be conducted at the Fairmont Legion Hall at 10 a.m.
Milligan
- 1:45 p.m. Monday: American Legion Post No. 240, Auxiliary and Junior Auxiliary will present services at the Legion Park on N Street. Proceedings there will include a prayer, wreath-laying ceremony and salute to the dead.
- 2 p.m. Monday: The program will begin at the Milligan Auditorium. Speaker will be Wally Fogel from Milligan, who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. The Legion will do the prayer and advance the colors. The Junior Auxiliary will recite the Pledge of Allegiance and then give a presentation. Patriotic songs will be played by the Exeter/Milligan High School band. The color guard will then proceed to the north cemetery and then the south. Following the services, the Legion Hall will be open for snacks.
Ohiowa
- 10 a.m. Monday: A program is planned for the town auditorium with services by the American Legion Franklin Post No. 193. Speaker will be Michael Miller. Services will continue at the Ohiowa Cemetery. A roast beef dinner then will be served until 1 p.m. at the Ohiowa Legion Hall. It is open to the public.
Shickley
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: The Rev. Harlan Waskowiak, pastor of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church, will celebrate Mass in St. Mary’s Cemetery. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held in the church.
Monday evening: Shickley American Legion Post No. 164, Sons of the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary will be conducting services at the following times:
- 6 p.m.: Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery
- 6:30 p.m.: St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery
- 7 p.m.: Shickley Cemetery
- 5-8 p.m. Monday: The Shickley Legion Auxiliary will serve lunch consisting of sandwiches, pie and drinks in the Shickley Community Center. A free-will offering will be taken. The public is invited to attend.
Strang
- 2 p.m. Monday: Services, including Advancement of Colors, Placing of the Wreath, Reading of the Roll of Honor and Salute of Honor, will be conducted at Harmony Cemetery, 1601 Road W near Strang, by the Ohiowa American Legion Franklin Post No. 193.
Franklin County
Bloomington
- 2 p.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Maple Grove Cemetery just north of Bloomington. Participating organizations include Anno Sanger American Legion Post No. 209 of Franklin, Paul Hartt Bloomington American Legion Post No. 145, and VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliary of Franklin. Beforehand, dinner will be served at the Bloomington Community Center. A free-will offering will be taken.
Campbell
- 10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted at the Campbell American Legion Hall under the direction of Willie Fierstein American Legion Post No. 169 and Auxiliary. Lunch will be served afterward.
Franklin
- 10 a.m.: Services will be conducted in Greenwood Cemetery. Participating organizations include Anno Sanger American Legion Post No. 209 of Franklin, Paul Hartt American Legion Post No. 145 of Bloomington, and VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliary of Franklin.
Hildreth
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: The Rev. Caroline Keenan, pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, will be the guest speaker for the service at the Wilcox-Hildreth Middle School. Coffee and doughnuts will be served beforehand beginning at 9:30.
Macon
- 9 a.m.: Services will be conducted in Macon Union Cemetery. Participating organizations include Anno Sanger American Legion Post No. 209 of Franklin, Paul Hartt American Legion Post No. 145 of Bloomington, and VFW Four Freedoms Post No. 5757 and Auxiliary of Franklin.
Naponee
- 10 a.m.: Hicks-Siegel American Legion Post No. 364 will conduct services in the Naponee Cemetery. Pastor Scott Randall will speak.
Riverton
- 10 a.m.: Services will be conducted in the Riverton Cemetery. Coffee and rolls will be served beforehand and afterward at the American Legion Hall.
Hall County
Doniphan
- 10:30 a.m.: Services will be conducted in Cedarview Cemetery north of Doniphan. Community volunteers are invited to join members of American Legion Post No. 300 at 9 a.m. Saturday to set out flags in the cemetery.
Rosedale
- 9 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Rosedale Cemetery.
Hamilton County
Farmers’ Valley
- 12:15 p.m. Monday: Traditional Memorial Day activities are planned at Farmers’ Valley Cemetery near Stockham. The Aurora American Legion will provide military rites at 12:15 p.m. Afterward, those attending can take part in a potluck dinner or bring their own picnic to enjoy with their families, then spend time reminiscing and visiting with members of the Farmers’ Valley Cemetery Association.
Those attending are asked to bring their own table service, blankets, chairs and/or card tables. Electricity will be available to keep hot food hot.
To reach the cemetery from Sutton, head north out of town on X Road. After following the curve to the east, turn north on Y Road, which will lead to Farmers’ Valley Road. Coming from Henderson, drive two miles west and turn south on Y Road. After crossing the Big Blue River, turn west on Farmers’ Valley Road, which will lead to the cemetery.
Jewell County, Kansas
Esbon
- 11 a.m. Monday: The Perry Lamb American Legion Post of Esbon will conduct services in the Esbon Cemetery. Edgar Marihugh will speak.
Burr Oak
- 10 a.m.: American Legion Emory Clemons Post No. 263 will conduct services in the Burr Oak Cemetery. A barbecue will follow at the community center. Everyone is welcome.
Mankato
- 9 a.m.: The Mankato VFW Post will conduct services at the Jewell County Courthouse. Coffee and cookies will be served afterward at the VFW Post home.
Kearney County
Fredericksburg
- 10 a.m. Monday: A color guard provided by Minden American Legion Post No. 94 and Heartwell VFW Post No. 5537 will conduct military rites in the churchyard cemetery southeast of Minden. Afterward, local historian Jack Hultquist of Minden will speak at a program inside the church beginning at 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with Danish rullepolse sandwiches, sloppy joes and home-baked pies featured. The bazaar auction will begin at 2 p.m.
Heartwell
- Monday morning: VFW Post No. 5537 of Heartwell will conduct military rites at the Eaton Cemetery southwest of Heartwell at 8 a.m., Holy Family Catholic Cemetery northeast of Heartwell at 8:30 a.m., and Liberty Cemetery northeast of Minden at 9 a.m.
Minden
- 11:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Minden Cemetery. Guest speaker will be retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Abigail Kuehn Eastman. Afterward, a barbecue meal will be served at the Windmill, 512 N. Colorado Ave., for a charge until 2 p.m. Raffle tickets for a drawing will be available for purchase at the barbecue. Members of American Legion Post No. 94 of Minden and VFW Post No. 5537 of Heartwell are seeking help to put out the cemetery flags at 5:45 a.m. Monday and take them down again at 4 p.m. Volunteers should meet at the north end of the cemetery.
Osco
- 4 p.m. Sunday: Services will be conducted in the Osco Cemetery southwest of Norman. Campbell American Legion Post No. 169 will present military rites. Heath Wragge will be the guest speaker. Refreshments will follow.
Nuckolls County
Lawrence/Rosemont
- Monday morning: American Legion Kent-Kailey Post No. 45, Auxiliary and Sons of the Legion of Lawrence will conduct military rites at five area cemeteries. The approximate schedule includes:
- 9:15 a.m.: Sacred Heart Cemetery east of Lawrence
- 9:35 a.m.: St. Stephen’s Cemetery south of Lawrence
- 10:05 a.m.: Evergreen Cemetery in Lawrence
- 10:25 a.m.: Rosemont Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m.: Oak Creek Cemetery
- The procession will leave Lawrence at 9 a.m. Each ceremony will include an address by the commander, prayers by the chaplain, decoration of military graves, a rifle salute and taps. A covered-dish meal for Post No. 45 members will follow at the Legion Club. The club then will be open to the public from 3:30-8 p.m. for refreshments. Hamburgers and fries will be served from 5-7 p.m.
Nora/Nelson
- Monday morning: American Legion Post No. 187 will present a service at the Nora Cemetery at 10 a.m. and at the Nelson Cemetery at 10:45. Roger Williams is master of ceremonies, and at each site Jayden Jorgensen will be the speaker and Steph Thayer will sing the National Anthem. Then everyone will gather at the Legion Plaza in Nelson at 11:15, where there will be a short program and a dinner prepared by the Legion Auxiliary at the Legion Club House across the street. For more information contact Deanna Tuttle at 402-621-0038.
- Ruskin
- 1 p.m. Saturday: Services will be conducted in Spring Creek Cemetery. American Legion Post No. 242 will advance the colors and salute the dead. Amanda Schultz will provide the welcome and prayer and read the Gettysburg Address. Beauford Hoyer will present the roll call of past veterans. The American Legion Auxiliary will present poppies.
Superior
- 10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in Evergreen Cemetery. Master of ceremonies will be Gale Mikkelsen. The opening and closing prayer and message will be delivered by the Rev. Robert Hopkins of Centennial Lutheran Church. The American Legion and VFW will give the salute. Bugle taps will be played by John Price. The Gettysburg Address will be read by Grady Henderson. Laying wreaths around the American flag will be: Maxine Rempe for All Wars; Judy Meyer for the Korean War; Becky Caldwell for recent conflicts; Kendra Lipker for the Vietnam War and Carol Thompson for World Wars I and II.
Smith County, Kansas
Athol
- Sunday morning: American Legion Post No. 166 of Kensington, Kansas, will present military honors at nine cemeteries in the Kensington/Athol/Gaylord area. The times follow:
- 9 a.m.: Claudel Cemetery
- 9:30 a.m.: Cedar Cemetery
- 10:15 a.m.: Gaylord Cemetery
- 10:45 a.m.: Athol Lutheran Cemetery
- 11:15 a.m.: Pleasant View Cemetery
- 11:45 a.m.: St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Kensington
- 1 p.m.: Olive Branch Cemetery, Kensington
- 1:45 p.m.: Stone Cemetery
- 2:15 p.m.: Germantown Cemetery
Lebanon
- 10:30 a.m. Sunday: The people of the Lebanon Christian Church and Lebanon United Methodist Church will present a joint community service for Memorial Day weekend at the Lebanon Christian Church.
Smith Center
- 10 a.m.: Monday: Services will be conducted in Fairview Cemetery.
- Members of the Smith Center Lions Club and other volunteers will be placing small flags on veterans’ graves at 7 a.m. Saturday. They will be raising large flags at the cemetery at 7 a.m. Monday and lowering them at 7 p.m. Volunteers are welcome.
Thayer County
Belvidere
- 9 .a.m. Sunday: John Brueggemann of Hebron will speak about the U.S. Constitution during morning worship services at the United Church of Christ. His seven children will sing. There is a call to put up a parade of flags at the cemetery 8 a.m. Saturday. The flags will be available for viewing until 5 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.
Carleton
- 2 p.m Monday: Services will be conducted in the Carleton Cemetery. No reception will follow this year. Mike Row of Bethel Church will preside. Carleton American Legion Post No. 329 will present the colors and salute the dead. Wreaths will be laid by the Carleton Legion Auxiliary, Carleton Legion Post and Carleton churches.
Davenport
- 10 a.m. Monday: The Davenport American Legion Auxiliary will lead Memorial Day services at the Davenport Community with a memorial tribute to follow in the Davenport Cemetery, weather permitting.
Deshler
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: American Legion Post No. 352 Color Guard, Firing Squad and Auxiliary members will gather at Peace Lutheran Cemetery to pay tribute to veterans.
Hebron
- 10 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted on the Thayer County Courthouse lawn. American Legion Post No. 180 will advance the colors. Tiffany Sutton will sing the National Anthem, and Thayer County Veterans Service Officer John Luongo will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. Legion Commander Marlin Bauhard will give the opening remarks. The Rev. Daryl Sutton will give the address.
Webster County
Bladen
- 2 p.m. Sunday: VFW Post No. 9984 of Bladen and American Legion A.L. Shirley Post No. 176 of Blue Hill will conduct their annual Memorial Day service on Main Street at Memorial Park. In case of rain, services will be moved to the school.
Blue Hill
- 10 a.m. Monday: Memorial Day services will be conducted in the Blue Hill Cemetery. The program will be sponsored by American Legion A.L. Shirley Post No. 176.
- Opening ceremony will be a salute to the flag, followed by an invocation by Pastor Dan Albers from the United Methodist Church. Roll call will be by Keith Waechter. Wreaths will be placed for Bob Meents, Ed Skrdlant, and Verlin Rose. The National Anthem will be played by Legion member Brian Lynn.
- The Blue Hill Boy Scouts will place the wreaths. The benediction will be followed with taps presented by Lynn.
- Poppies will be placed for area veterans by the Auxiliary. Lunch following services will be provided by the Auxiliary at the Blue Hill Community/Senior Center.
- In case of rain, services will be moved to the Community/Senior Center.
Cowles
- 9:30 a.m. Monday: Services will be conducted in the Cowles Cemetery. American Legion Post No. 116 will present the program. The service will include a roll call, salute to the dead, taps and the laying of the wreath. In case of rainy weather, the service will be moved to the Legion Hall.
Guide Rock
- 7 a.m. Monday: Flags will be placed in the Guide Rock Cemetery. Volunteers to help are welcome. Rolls and coffee will be provided. Flags will be removed at 5 p.m. help would be appreciated.
- 10 a.m. Monday: The American Legion and Auxiliary will sponsor services in the Guide Rock Cemetery. The Cowles Honor Guard will take part in the event. The service will include roll call, salute to the dead, taps and laying of the wreaths. In case of rain, it will be held in the Guide Rock Community Center.
Oak Creek
- 10:45 a.m. Monday: The Lawrence American Legion will conduct services in Oak Creek Cemetery, located on Showboat Road in northeastern Webster County. The program will include a presentation of a wreath on the grave of a deceased honored veteran. Live buglers from Lawrence-Nelson High School will play, weather permitting. The firing squad will bring a gun salute.
Red Cloud
- 6 a.m. Monday: The VFW and Auxiliary will place flags in the Red Cloud Cemetery. Flags will remain in place until 4 p.m.
- 10:30 a.m. Monday: American Legion Post No. 116 will conduct services in the Red Cloud Cemetery. This service will include roll call, a salute to the dead, taps, and the laying of wreaths. In case of rain, the service will be moved to the Red Cloud elementary school.
