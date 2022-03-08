Parts of Tribland could see a doubling of their season-to-date snowfall totals between Wednesday morning and Thursday evening, the National Weather Service reports.
NWS has placed the region under a winter storm watch from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. The watch area includes Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Thayer, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin, Kearney, Harlan, Smith (Kansas) and Jewell (Kansas) counties in the Hastings Tribune coverage area.
As of Tuesday afternoon, forecast models allowed for the possibility of 4-8 inches of snow in the Hastings area, 6-9 inches in areas farther south including Franklin and Superior, and 6-10 inches in Smith and Jewell counties on the region’s south flank.
Up to this point in the season, Hastings has received a paltry 6.2 inches of snow.
At a media briefing Tuesday, Aaron Mangels, a meteorologist at the NWS Hastings Forecast Office, pointed out that for a large portion of the watch area, including all of Tribland, snowfall amounts remain uncertain and the forecast is subject to refinement as the weather system approaches, with a wide range of possibilities plausible — especially in the vicinity of Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 6.
Officials are more confident of the storm’s timing, however: Some snow is expected to develop during the day and evening hours Wednesday, but Wednesday night into Thursday morning will bring the brunt of it, and the snow should be ending by Thursday afternoon. Triblanders’ drive to work Thursday morning should be the commute most heavily affected.
The forecast calls for an all-snow event, with the snow on the drier side, and some wind and drifting but not to an extreme degree.
Peak wind gusts — out of the north-northeast — could reach 26 miles per hour in Hastings, 28 mph in Franklin and 31 mph in Smith Center.
Wind chill values of minus 4 to 6 degrees above zero are expected Wednesday night.
After high temperatures in the mid-20s through Friday, conditions are supposed to warm up over the weekend, with a forecast high of around 40 degrees Saturday and in the upper 50s Sunday and Monday.
