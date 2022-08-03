While Kansas voters turned thumbs down Tuesday on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have opened the door for new restrictions on abortion, those casting ballots in the state’s two Tribland counties approved the measure by overwhelming margins.
According to unofficial results from the Jewell County Clerk’s Office, Smith County voters approved the proposed amendment by a tally of 644-318, or 67% to 33%, in Tuesday’s primary election.
Similarly, Smith County voters approved the measure 925-420, or 69% to 31%, according to unofficial results from the county clerk.
Statewide, the proposed amendment failed by an unofficial tally of 538,410-375,850, or 59% to 41%, the Kansas Secretary of State’s Office reported.
The proposed measure was promoted as the Value Them Both Amendment. It was meant to counteract a ruling from the Kansas Supreme Court holding that the state constitution confers on women a right to have an abortion.
In a Republican race for Jewell County commissioner, voters selected Ed Duskie over Mike Stauffer by a tally of 194-113, or 63% to 37%.
In Smith County, James Gwennap bested a four-candidate field for District 1 county commissioner with 168 votes, compared to 148 for Chris Mansholt, 57 for Marty Hanson and 54 for Jace McCoy.
