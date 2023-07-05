While many Hastings Fourth of July celebrations ended with the bang of fireworks Tuesday night, Triblanders in other locations likely heard the kind of bangs that lent nothing at all to the festivities:
The banging of hailstones on metal roofs, screen doors caught by high winds, and even tree branches and limbs crashing to the ground as severe thunderstorms rumbled through the area.
According to a damage log from Tuesday evening’s storm maintained by the National Weather Service Hastings Forecast Office, some of the largest hail recorded in Tribland locations included stones 2.5 inches in diameter three miles southeast of Campbell and four miles northwest of Carleton, respectively.
Clay County Emergency Management reported hail in Sutton ranging from quarter- to golf-ball size (up to 1.75 inches diameter).
Kensington, Kansas, in western Smith County, also saw 1.75-inch hail, NWS reported in a log entry time-stamped at 4:45 p.m.
In Tribland’s Nebraska counties, storm damage reports came in from roughly 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Some of the region’s strongest wind gusts were reported at Bladen (60 mph), Deweese (60 mph), and west of Edgar (60 mph). Within the town of Edgar, trees were reported uprooted or snapped, and a roof reportedly blew off a structure.
Heavy rain fell at locations in Clay and Fillmore counties. Rain amounts for Tuesday included 4.52 inches south of Saronville, 4.42 inches southeast of Clay Center, 4.13 inches west of Geneva, 4 inches south of Grafton, and 3.53 inches north of Shickley.
Here’s a sampling of additional Tribland rainfall totals for 7 a.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Wednesday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
West of Clay Center: 2.35 inches
Southeast of Clay Center: 2.41
Southwest of Glenvil: 1.30
Southeast of Blue Hill: 1.67
Southeast of Davenport: 1.14
Northwest of Superior: .67
Southwest of Naponee: .90
