Jess Boldt has nurtured an interest in art her whole life. But up until the last few years, it was life itself that seemed to get in the way of her pursuing that passion.
Ironically, it was a couple of significant setbacks — the youngest of Boldt’s four children being injured in a fall at age 2, and then Boldt herself fracturing a foot — that pushed the Tribland native to recalibrate her priorities and make more room for her own creativity.
While living in Belgium from 2019 until earlier this spring, Boldt took her art endeavors to a whole new level. And now that she has returned stateside, she is ready to explore new art and art-related business opportunities in her home country — including in south central Nebraska if she can find a way.
The Nuckolls County native has high hopes and big ambitions for creating and selling art pieces on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
“For me, going from Europe to the U.S. is opening up new doors, and I feel like it will be a new adventure, as well,” said Boldt, who has moved to Redding, California, where her husband, who recently retired from the U.S. Air Force, is attending a ministry school.
‘Back burner’
Boldt, now 42, spent her early childhood in the Ruskin area, growing up on the family farm with her parents, Arlo and Debbie Thayer.
When she was 8, the farming operation was struggling financially and her father joined the U.S. Army. From that point on, the Thayers faced the challenges shared by many military families, moving over the next several years to Germany, then Texas and Kansas.
The family also includes her younger brother James, who is in the U.S. Air Force; and her younger sister Jenna Thayer, who is a Hastings police officer and owner of Love Ewe Candle Co.
Her parents now live in Bladen.
After graduating from Chapman High School in Kansas, Boldt attended Tabor College, a small Christian institution in Hillsboro, Kansas, where she took teacher education classes and met her future husband, a fellow student from Denver named Jarod Boldt.
Jess and Jarod were married after her second year at Tabor, and Jess left college. The couple then moved to Denver.
Her interest in art was “on the back burner” completely as she and Jarod started a family, which includes daughter Julia, now 20; son Josiah, 17; daughter Johannna, 11; and son Jediah, 9.
Looking back, Boldt said, she would have loved to study art or art therapy in college. But with marriage and the promise of starting a family, she had other priorities then.
After the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Jarod Boldt felt led to join the military and ended up in the U.S. Air Force. Just like that, Jess once again was part of a military family and moving around the world.
The four children all were born during Jarod’s Air Force career.
Tending to the children was a busy job, Boldt said. But then, while the family was living in Germany seven years ago, Jediah took a bad fall and needed to stay close to home. And to make things worse, Jess broke her own foot, limiting her mobility for a time.
Jess was in a dark place emotionally and needed an outlet. She started working on art projects at home.
“That was a really traumatic time for our family,” she said. “I turned to art for the first time in my adult life.”
Learning online
Painting helped bring Jess through that trying period, but her husband eventually was transferred to a job in Southern California, and her art returned to the back burner for a time.
Later, however, when Jarod, an Air Force major, was assigned to Supreme Headquarters Allied Command Europe (SHAPE) in Mons, Belgium, Jess was prepared.
In 2019-20, Boldt completed a virtual course through the Milan Art Institute, which included weekly assignments and critiques from a coach.
“Their slogan is, ‘Become a professional artist in a year,’ ” Boldt said.
Through the institute, she also became part of a network of up-and-coming artists who encourage each other and keep each other accountable.
“We have weekly calls when we catch up with each other,” she said.
During the shutdowns related to the pandemic, Boldt was able to throw herself into her artwork at home and produced prolifically. She works in mixed-media collage, and her portfolio includes charcoal portraits embedded with torn magazine print for added texture and a vintage feel; vignettes of the American West such as horses, saguaro landscapes and mid-20th century trucks; European cityscapes such as the Eiffel Tower in Paris; and more.
Boldt was selected to enter work in the EuropArtFair 2021 in Amsterdam and, with several of her colleagues, the NordicArt Fair in Copenhagen.
For Boldt, the EuropArtFair was a breakthrough, as she sold most of the 16 works she displayed.
“That was a huge success for me,” she said. “I sold 11 pieces.”
The pandemic has brought changes to the process of showing, buying and selling art, with varying local health restrictions complicating the process traveling to art shows in person.
At the same time, Boldt said, pandemic requirements allowed many visual artists — like writers, musicians and others — to get a lot of work done in their home studios.
“It’s been hard on creatives, for sure,” she said. “But I think a lot of people are really excited to start going to shows again. A lot of artists did a ton of work during COVID.”
One of Boldt’s projects in 2021 was participating in a 100-day challenge, completing 100 paintings in 100 days and displaying them on Instagram to help raise awareness of the issue of human trafficking — an issue of great concern to her, along with the importance of adoption.
She also accepted mural commissions, and before leaving Belgium left her mark on a large blank wall at the Arts and Crafts Center on the Mons military base. She is interested in mural commissions as part of her future plans.
Jarod Boldt retired from the Air Force as a general officer with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which is headquartered in Belgium.
The family plans to be in California for at least the next two years while he completes his ministry program, then decide what to do next. Jess will be using that time for studio work and building new art business relationships in California and elsewhere, including Nebraska where family ties are strong.
“I’m looking for galleries and collaborations, even here locally,” she said, referring to the Hastings area during a recent visit to the Tribune office.
Boldt believes her experiences living abroad give an added dimension to her art.
She encourages others who are interested in pursuing art to do so, and never to feel they aren’t naturally talented enough or have waited too long to begin honing their skills.
“It’s never too late,” she said. “Everyone can take a class. If you have a passion to create, you should just create. There’s an artist’s stigma that you have to be good at the beginning, and that’s just false.”
Sharing messages
While it’s tricky to turn art into a livelihood and there’s no single path to success, Boldt said, it’s helpful to get trusted advice from an art business coach and even a spiritual coach for navigating what can be a lonely lifestyle marked by setbacks and discouragement.
Being part of a community of artists helps a lot, she said.
So does acknowledging that every single individual has something valuable to share with the rest of the world.
“I hope this inspires kids who feel like they’re different, who feel they stand out,” Boldt said of her own story. “That’s what I would tell people, is to embrace the uniqueness, embrace the differences.”
She regrets she didn’t establish her creative outlet earlier as an adult and urges mothers raising children to make some time for their own interests.
“I do feel another part of my story is encouraging moms not to put themselves on the back burner,” said Boldt, who is open to motivational speaking opportunities. “I really could have used that message 20 years ago. I really put myself into my kids and almost lost myself along the way.”
To learn more, visit www.jessboldt.com.
