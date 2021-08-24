Thunderstorms Sunday evening and overnight into Monday brought significant rainfall to a number of locations across Tribland.
Some of the biggest rains fell in Harlan County, where a location six miles west and north of Orleans received a whopping 6.22 inches.
According to the National Weather Service storm log, the Sunday evening weather produced street flooding and downed trees in Alma and up to quarter-size hail in Franklin, plus winds in excess of 60 miles per hour in Harlan County.
Winds of up to 71 mph and hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter were reported at Wilsonville in Furnas County, to the west of Harlan County.
Some locations also received rainfall earlier in the weekend.
Here’s a roundup of some rainfall totals for 7 a.m. Friday through 7 a.m. Monday, courtesy of the Nebraska Rainfall Assessment and Information Network:
Southeast of Alma 4.30
Southwest of Naponee 2.31
Northeast of Bloomington 3.13
Northeast of Franklin 3.90
Southeast of Hildreth .98
Southeast of Minden 1.37
North of Campbell 1.20
North of Riverton 1.10
East of Red Cloud 1.90
Southeast of Guide Rock 1.57
North of Superior 2.30
Southeast of Davenport .95
Southwest of Deshler .74
Southeast of Lawrence 1.20
Southeast of Blue Hill .65
North of Nora .61
Other rainfall totals for Sunday evening and overnight, reported early Monday morning through NWS, included 3.56 inches west of Republican City, 3.81 inches northwest of Riverton, and 3.18 inches southwest of Inavale.
