Several Tribland students received degrees Dec. 16 from Wayne State College in Wayne following the fall 2022 semester.
Winter commencement ceremonies were in Rice Auditorium on campus. A total of 296 degrees, including 203 undergraduate and 93 graduate degrees were to be conferred.
The graduates with Tribland addresses follow:
Blue Hill: Riley Armes, education specialist in school administration/educational leadership
Geneva: Darren Pfeifer, bachelor of science in criminal justice with minors in social science and pre-law
Harvard: McKenna Schuck, master of science in education in school administration/educational leadership PK-8 and athletic administration
Hastings: Daniel Birnie, master of science in education in curriculum and instruction-instructional leadership/skilled and technical sciences education; Darin Brown Jr., bachelor of arts in English writing with minor in sports management
Hebron: Megan Pachta, master of science in education in school administration/educational leadership 7-12
