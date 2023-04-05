Numerous students from Tribland were awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention March 29-31 in Lincoln.
In all, 687 FFA members from across the state received the degree at the convention.
Numerous students from Tribland were awarded the Nebraska State FFA Degree at the 95th annual Nebraska FFA State Convention March 29-31 in Lincoln.
In all, 687 FFA members from across the state received the degree at the convention.
The Nebraska State FFA Degree recognizes FFA members who have received the Chapter degree; have been active FFA members for at least two years; have completed at least four semesters of agricultural science at or above the ninth-grade level; have maintained a supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program; have demonstrated leadership skills; and have shown a commitment to FFA through involvement at the chapter level and above.
Around 7,634 FFA members and guests attended the 95th annual state convention. Members spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Nebraska FFA Association.
More than 11,000 students are members of the Nebraska FFA Association.
The State FFA Degree award winners from Tribland schools were:
Adams Central: Brooke Allen, Justin Barbee, Jenna Cecrle, Hyatt Collins, Sam Dierks, Kylie Lancaster, Mikeayla Samuelson
Alma: Tessa Johnson, Sabrina Schemper, Delaney Seyler
Blue Hill: Kayden Ferguson, Emma Karr, Kasey Meyer, Marcus Utecht
Bruning-Davenport: Addilyn Crockett, Derek Domeier, Cameron Hoins, Hallie Hoins, Zachary Hoins, JessaLynn Hudson, Easton Weber
Deshler: Mallory Kleen, Bryn Kniep, Kaden Lanham, Gavin Nash, Blake Schardt
Doniphan-Trumbull: Michael Bonesteel, Emily Happold, Bryson Rader, Everett Schuler
Exeter-Milligan-Friend: Shelby Lawver, Chase Svehla, Kylie Weber
Fillmore Central: Faith Engle, Jorden Engle, Mason Simacek
Franklin: Miles Cleveland, Macy Cline, Tucker Rose, Meredith Shaver, Tavin Uden
Kenesaw: Madeline Pulver
Lawrence-Nelson: Keaton Mazour
Minden: Alex Boudreau, Rilan Olson
Red Cloud: Brooks Armstrong, Benjamin Ely
Sandy Creek: Garrett Fisher
Shickley: Coy Margheim, Hannah Miller, Ashley Schlegel
Superior: Ella Gardner, Brooklynn Grabast, Dereck Kirchhoff, Laci Kirchhoff, James Love, Jacob Meyer, Hayden Neeman, Sadie Rempel
Sutton: Noah Gwennap, Jacob Hinrichs, Tyson Scheidemann
Thayer Central: Avery Drohman, Lauren Luehring, Laiken Mumm, Bradley Neff, Taivry Virus
Wilcox-Hildreth: Emma Donley, Sarah Jensen, Claire Ortgiesen
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.