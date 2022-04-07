Four high school seniors from Tribland have been accepted into the Kearney Health Opportunities Program (KHOP).
Carter Schultz of Doniphan (pharmacy), Kiernan Bierman of Hastings (pharmacy), Abby Stroh of Juniata (pharmacy) and Brooks Glanzer of Minden (radiography) were chosen for KHOP, a partnership of the University of Nebraska at Kearney and the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
KHOP is a pipeline program designed to grow the state’s health care workforce by recruiting and training students from rural Nebraska who are committed to practicing in rural areas after attending professional school.
Each student receives a full-tuition scholarship to attend UNK and is guaranteed admission to UNMC if all requirements are met. They receive additional assistance, along with a $2,000 room waiver, through the KHOP Learning Community.
Participation in the Learning Community is a requirement for KHOP freshmen. The one-year program gives students a chance to explore various health care careers while receiving support and guidance as they transition into college life.
The Learning Community participants also meet with health care providers and tour medical facilities in the Kearney area.
A total of 46 high school seniors were selected for the program this year. More than 100 current UNK students are participating.
KHOP was established in 2010 in response to urgent demand for health care workers in rural Nebraska. Students in the program can study in the fields of dental hygiene, dentistry, medical laboratory science, nursing, occupational therapy, pharmacy, physical therapy, physician assistant and radiography.
For more information visit unk.edu/khop, call 308-865-8260, or email abelsp@unk.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.