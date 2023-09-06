Central and eastern Nebraska, including the Hastings area, will be under a smoke advisory Sept. 6 and Sept. 7 as air quality is affected by wildfires in Canada, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported.

In a Wednesday morning news release, NDHHS said the areqa would be subject to a Moderate to Unhealthy Air Quality Index, or AQI — color-coded yellow (moderate) and orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) to red (unhealthy). While the peak time for smoke in the air was expected to be midday Wednesday through midday Thursday, the air in Hastings already was hazy and carried a pronounced smell of smoke at midmorning on Wednesday, and the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map maintained by the federal government showed spots throughout Nebraska and north central and northeastern Kansas, including Grand Island, dotted in red as of 11 a.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags