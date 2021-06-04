Authorities May 29 cited a 20-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol at the 200 block of South Burlington Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly driven by Lisa L. Barta of 725 E. Second St. May 25 struck a parked vehicle owned by Dennis B. Grace Jr. of Fremont at Second Street near Elm Avenue.
It was reported May 29 that an air conditioner was damaged at the 200 block of East B Street.
It was reported May 30 that a vehicle was taken at the 1000 block of South Pine Avenue.
Vehicles reportedly driven by Marjorie R. Meeker of Lansing, Kansas, and Jami M. Terwey of 118 E. Sixth St. collided May 28 at Burlington Avenue and Second Street.
Authorities May 29 arrested a 19-year-old Hastings resident for minor in possession of alcohol, driving under the influence of alcohol, minor in possession of tobacco and defective taillight at the 2000 block of Summit Avenue.
