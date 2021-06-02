It was reported May 28 that a pocket knife, money and ammunition were taken at the 2000 block of West Eighth Street.
It was reported May 28 that a game console, television and speakers were taken at the 1200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported May 28 that money through electronic funds was taken at the 1200 block of North Lexington Avenue.
It was reported May 28 that items valued at $46.39 were shoplifted at the 400 block of South Elm Avenue.
It was reported May 28 that money and an ammunition magazine were taken at the 2400 block of Bateman Street.
