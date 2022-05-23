Numerous Tribland residents were among about 385 graduates who received degrees or diplomas from Central Community College-Grand Island May 6.

Commencement exercises were at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.

Students denoted as graduating with honors (H) achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career.

The area graduates were:

Associate of Applied Science degrees

Alma: Grace M. Brown, human services

Blue Hill: Holly A. Whetstine, medical assisting

Carleton: Melany A. Winans, paramedicine

Clay Center: Aubrey A. Freeze, health information management services; Heather M. Rose, health information management services

Doniphan: Rosario A. Terrazas, drafting and design technology

Franklin: Shannon R. Kibbee, medical assisting (H); Sierra R. Bruce, medical laboratory technician

Giltner: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration (H)

Harvard: Trisha J. Burbach, human services

Hastings: Tracy M. Bright, early childhood education (H); Kylene M. Hayes, medical assisting; Veronica E. Quiroz, medical assisting; Molly M. Schendt, medical assisting; Kayla L. Carllson, medical laboratory technician; Katie M. Lepant, medical laboratory technician; Elaine N. Streff, medical laboratory technician (H); Zachary M. Boden, paramedicine

Kenesaw: Andie R. Beal, occupational therapy assistant (H)

Minden: Gabrielle M. Myers, occupational therapy assistant

Associate of Arts degrees

Hastings: Kyra I. Franzen

Associate of Science degrees

Lawrence: Neika J. Buschkoetter

Associate Degree in Nursing

Blue Hill: Lauren N. Johnsey

Franklin: Brittney L. Ingram

Geneva: Emlyn G. Short

Harvard: Michelle L. Bunner, Danita D. Smith

Hastings: Janelle A. Bethea, Jennifer M. Fielder, Renea N. Frakes, Taylor L. Herrington, Madison L. Koepke, Brianna L. Lehrling, Kendra M. Nunn, Kerrie L. Oreskovich, Crystal R. Silva, Abbie L. Whyrick, Janet M. Wioskowski

Kenesaw: Samantha B. Hurtado

Minden: Amanda N. Sedam

Diplomas

Ayr: Samantha M. Cassidy, practical nursing

Doniphan: Brandon J. Piersol, drafting and design technology

Hastings: Kirsten N. Hargis, practical nursing; Samantha I. Kniss, practical nursing; Garrett L. Kothe, practical nursing; Sarah A. Kranau, practical nursing; Olivia G. Peshek, practical nursing; Alisha K. Schnakenberg, practical nursing; Katrina L. Tubbs, practical nursing

Minden: Ryan Carson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Angel A. Avila, business technology

Trumbull: Michelle R. Sell, practical nursing

