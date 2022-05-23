Numerous Tribland residents were among about 385 graduates who received degrees or diplomas from Central Community College-Grand Island May 6.
Commencement exercises were at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island.
Students denoted as graduating with honors (H) achieved a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career.
The area graduates were:
Associate of Applied Science degrees
Alma: Grace M. Brown, human services
Blue Hill: Holly A. Whetstine, medical assisting
Carleton: Melany A. Winans, paramedicine
Clay Center: Aubrey A. Freeze, health information management services; Heather M. Rose, health information management services
Doniphan: Rosario A. Terrazas, drafting and design technology
Franklin: Shannon R. Kibbee, medical assisting (H); Sierra R. Bruce, medical laboratory technician
Giltner: Alexandria L. Coats, business administration (H)
Harvard: Trisha J. Burbach, human services
Hastings: Tracy M. Bright, early childhood education (H); Kylene M. Hayes, medical assisting; Veronica E. Quiroz, medical assisting; Molly M. Schendt, medical assisting; Kayla L. Carllson, medical laboratory technician; Katie M. Lepant, medical laboratory technician; Elaine N. Streff, medical laboratory technician (H); Zachary M. Boden, paramedicine
Kenesaw: Andie R. Beal, occupational therapy assistant (H)
Minden: Gabrielle M. Myers, occupational therapy assistant
Associate of Arts degrees
Hastings: Kyra I. Franzen
Associate of Science degrees
Lawrence: Neika J. Buschkoetter
Associate Degree in Nursing
Blue Hill: Lauren N. Johnsey
Franklin: Brittney L. Ingram
Geneva: Emlyn G. Short
Harvard: Michelle L. Bunner, Danita D. Smith
Hastings: Janelle A. Bethea, Jennifer M. Fielder, Renea N. Frakes, Taylor L. Herrington, Madison L. Koepke, Brianna L. Lehrling, Kendra M. Nunn, Kerrie L. Oreskovich, Crystal R. Silva, Abbie L. Whyrick, Janet M. Wioskowski
Kenesaw: Samantha B. Hurtado
Minden: Amanda N. Sedam
Diplomas
Ayr: Samantha M. Cassidy, practical nursing
Doniphan: Brandon J. Piersol, drafting and design technology
Hastings: Kirsten N. Hargis, practical nursing; Samantha I. Kniss, practical nursing; Garrett L. Kothe, practical nursing; Sarah A. Kranau, practical nursing; Olivia G. Peshek, practical nursing; Alisha K. Schnakenberg, practical nursing; Katrina L. Tubbs, practical nursing
Minden: Ryan Carson, advanced manufacturing design technology; Angel A. Avila, business technology
Trumbull: Michelle R. Sell, practical nursing
