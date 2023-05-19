Numerous Tribland residents graduated with degrees or diplomas May 5 from Central Community College in Grand Island.
Graduates whose names are preceded by (H) earned a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher over the course of their college careers and graduated with honors.
Graduates’ names are listed by degree or diploma earned, address and program of study.
Associate of Applied Science
Clay Center: Haley N. Malone, paramedicine
Doniphan: Trevor J. Plautz, business administration; (H) Brandon J. Piersol, drafting and design technology
Franklin: Angela M. Bush, human services
Grafton: Anna M. Pedersen, health information management services
Hastings: Crystal M. Maser, human services; Jordan M. Brown, Maricela Navarrete-Pantoja, occupational therapy assistant; Jonas J. Marshall, paramedicine
Lawrence: (H) Blake J. Janda, electrical technology; (H) Avery L. Mazour, occupational therapy assistant
Minden: (H) Ethan W. Hunt, mechatronics
Hastings: (H) Isabella G. Lane
Associate Degree in Nursing
Hastings: Amy L. Beale, Kristen N. Hargis, Alisha K. Schnakenberg, Katrina L. Tubbs
Juniata: Garrett L. Kothe
Trumbull: Michelle R. Sell
Alma: Jenessa M. Landin, practical nursing
Bladen: Satie F. Engelhardt, practical nursing
Clay Center: Michelle L. Parker, human services
Doniphan: Forrest O. Jaeger, welding technology
Hastings: Melissa A. Mick, Chelsea A. Woolen, health information management services; Madelyn S. Anderson, Vivian A. Bank, Jessica M. Christensen, Brice A. Edseth, Staci M. Gray, Stacie A. Hamburger, Lindsey K. Johnson, Samantha I. Kniss, Olivia G. Peshek Ashlyn M. Ziemba, practical nursing
Hildreth: Tori R. Volk, practical nursing
Kenesaw: Jalyn C. Shafer, health information management services
Minden: Michael S. Boehler, business administration; Kalyn M. Bitner, Jessica J. Goodrich, practical nursing
Red Cloud: Lori J. Brown, practical nursing
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.