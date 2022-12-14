Numerous Tribland students received degrees and diplomas from Central Community College following the fall 2022 semester.
A total of 345 graduates were honored Dec. 9 in a collegewide winter commencement ceremony in the Dawson Building gymnasium at CCC-Hastings.
The graduates attended one or more CCC locations, which include the Hastings, Grand Island and Columbus campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Forty-three of the candidates for an associate degree achieved an accumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher during their college career and graduated with honors.
Honors graduates from Tribland are denoted in the list with a (H) behind their names.
Associate of Applied Science graduates
Alma: Kayla A. Schouest, business technology
Blue Hill: Shelby R. Walker, business administration
Doniphan: Riley M. Mason, drafting and design technology
Fairfield: Stephen M. Friend, media arts
Glenvil: Adam T. Ochsner, drafting and design technology
Hastings: Grace E. Ballou, business administration; Cooper A. Beahm, advances manufacturing design technology; Malinda S. Brown, business administration; Amanda N. Clark, business administration; Makayla N. Curry, business administration; Blake A. Davis, advanced manufacturing design technology; Magdalyn A. Eddy, hospitality management and culinary arts; Daniel Espinoza, construction technology; Sylvia J. Estes, early childhood education; Jackson T. Kinney, drafting and design technology; Cassidy L. Montgomery, dental assisting; Ryan J. Nonneman, welding technology; Jazmin Perez, human services; Samantha J. Vess, business administration
Inavale; Berrick D. Hersh (H), agricultural sciences
Kenesaw: Carly D. Walker, business administration
Minden: Angel A. Avila, business technology
Red Cloud: Tate W.K. Schriner, agricultural sciences; Kiara J. Uhrich (H), early childhood education
Associate of Arts degree
Blue Hill: Kaitlin M. Kumke
Hastings: Cintia G. De la Torre (H); Tamara L. Green; Justine B. Kober; Michelle L. Morales Garcia; Alyson B. Nicholson; Kerrie L. Oreskovich
Minden: Branden L. Danielson
Associate of Science degree
Hastings: Cintia G. De la Torre Navarrete; Gabriel A. Haynes; Justine B. Kober
Diploma
Blue Hill: Anthony J. Bauman, heavy equipment operator technician
Campbell: Danielle E. Newton, business administration
Chester: Sequoia J. Heinrichs, early childhood education
Clay Center: Rebecca A. Blome, business administration; Michael L. King, hospitality management and culinary arts; Santiago Sinohui, construction technology
Doniphan: Paige M. Keezer, health information management services; Trevor J. Plautz, business administration; Kaylie M. Smith, business administration
Edgar: Hunter D. Cox, welding technology
Franklin: Jessica M. Layton, business administration
Geneva: Kristina J. Smith, business administration
Giltner: Seth A. Thramer, media arts
Grafton: Anna M. Pedersen, health information management services
Hastings: Konner D. Alejandro, business administration; Adam R. Block, drafting and design technology; Nathan D. Burns, information technology services; Brian J. Collicott, business administration; Mayce M. Cooper, business administration; Abigail J. Cully, business administration; Kaden Doerr, criminal justice; Bryan Gama, media arts; Hunter M. Krueger, advanced manufacturing design technology; Brayden T. Lockling, welding technology; Michael E. Lopez Vargas, criminal justice; Amanda M. Lovewell, business administration; Crystal M. Maser, human services; Tina M. Park, hospitality management and culinary arts; Samuel J. Rother, welding technology; Steven A. Ruano-Alvarez, automotive technology; Hayden A. Scott, automotive technology; Neal R. Sheppard, drafting and design technology; Derek R. Specht, drafting and design technology
Inavale: Taylor L. Scheuneman, business administration
Juniata: Daniel R. Rishel, diesel technology; Ravenlyn R. Cooper, media arts
Minden: Kayla N. Anderson, business administration; Madisin M. Rosenberg, criminal justice
Nelson: Coby A.J. Ward, hospitality management and culinary arts; Conner P. Dugan-Cannaday, welding technology
Superior: Robert M. Brockhaus, automotive technology; Angelica M. Hermosillo, early childhood education; Chelsea L. Kramp, business administration
