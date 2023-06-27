Several Tribland residents graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha following the spring 2023 semester.
Students graduating cum laude achieved a career grade-point average of 3.51-3.62 on a 4.0 scale. Those graduating magna cum laude finished with a GPA of 3.63-3.86, while summa cum laude graduates finished with a 3.87 or above.
Here are the area graduates, listed by home address:
Geneva: Ethan Reinsch, bachelor of science in information systems (magna cum laude), certificate; Madison Maye Bonin, bachelor of science in communication (summa cum laude)
Hastings: Austin Lyn Seamann, master of science; Beatriz Ramirez, bachelor of science (cum laude); Dylan Lee Lemke, bachelor of science in social work (magna cum laude); Jessica Jailine Ramirez, bachelor of science in gerontology; Kelly Nguyen, bachelor of arts (magna cum laude); Samuel Paul Wibbels, bachelor of science (summa cum laude)
Hebron: Holly Michelle Timmerman, bachelor of arts (summa cum laude)
Kenesaw: Hannah Parks, bachelor of science in business administration
Milligan: Josie Elizabeth Kresak, bachelor of science (cum laude)
Minden: Paige Nicole Harder Kristensen, master of business administration
Sutton: Nathan Douglas Andres, bachelor of science in cybersecurity (summa cum laude)
