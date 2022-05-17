Ten students from Tribland graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne following the spring 2022 semester.

Commencement exercises were May 7 in the college's historic Willow Bowl amphitheater.

The graduates and their degrees, listed by home address and with major noted, are:

Bruning: Brice Ardissono, bachelor's degree, life sciences/health sciences

Edgar: Jarod Owens, graduate degree, school counseling PK-8 and 7-12

Exeter: Janey Erdkamp, bachelor's degree, family and consumer science/interior design

Franklin: Christopher Lecher, graduate degree, school administration/educational leadership

Hastings: Blake Aspen, bachelor's degree, political science; Shaelyn Confer, bachelor's degree, human service counseling; Christian Creech, bachelor's degree, business administration.marketing; Tami Pedersen, graduate degree, business administration

Shickley: Nicole Swartzendruber, bachelor's degree, life sciences/biology

Sutton: Whitney Winter, bachelor's degree, mass communications/journalism

