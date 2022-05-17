Ten students from Tribland graduated from Wayne State College in Wayne following the spring 2022 semester.
Commencement exercises were May 7 in the college's historic Willow Bowl amphitheater.
The graduates and their degrees, listed by home address and with major noted, are:
Bruning: Brice Ardissono, bachelor's degree, life sciences/health sciences
Edgar: Jarod Owens, graduate degree, school counseling PK-8 and 7-12
Exeter: Janey Erdkamp, bachelor's degree, family and consumer science/interior design
Franklin: Christopher Lecher, graduate degree, school administration/educational leadership
Hastings: Blake Aspen, bachelor's degree, political science; Shaelyn Confer, bachelor's degree, human service counseling; Christian Creech, bachelor's degree, business administration.marketing; Tami Pedersen, graduate degree, business administration
Shickley: Nicole Swartzendruber, bachelor's degree, life sciences/biology
Sutton: Whitney Winter, bachelor's degree, mass communications/journalism
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.