Five Tribland student musicians will be part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Cornhusker Marching Band for 2022.
The 300-member band, long introduced as "The Pride of All Nebraska," will make this season's debut at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 3 with pregame and halftime performances for Nebraska's football home opener against North Dakota.
Tony Falcone, associate director of bands in UNL's Glenn Korff School of Music, is director of the Cornhusker Marching Band.
Area musicians include senior Isaac Baysinger of Bruning (trombone), junior Brock Godown of Geneva (trumpet), senior Josh Brooks of Hastings (trumpet), freshman Gretchen Muth of Hastings (tenor saxophone), and sophomore Taygon Shaw of Hastings (color guard).
