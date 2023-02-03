The following students from Tribland were named to the academic honors list for the fall 2022 semester at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln:
Alma: Peyton McQuay
Ayr: Sadie Loehr, Madison Mlady
Hastings: Isaiah Henry, Dawson Jacobus, Faith Marino, Kaitlyn Zimmerman
Heartwell: Sarah Hultquist
Juniata: Margaret Harris
Kenesaw: Jenna Jaeschke
Minden: Camryn Melroy
Naponee: Claire Harrison
Roseland: Alex Ehrman
Shickley: Kenzie Bohling
Superior: Jae Freeman, Trisha Hayes, Aric Leibel
Sutton: Melanie Minchow, Abigail Parten
