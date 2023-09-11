Numerous Tribland residents were named to the Chancellor’s List or the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska at Omaha for the spring 2023 semester.
To qualify for the Chancellor’s List, students must earn a 4.0 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 quality credit hours for the semester.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The area honorees’ names follow:
Davenport: John H. Christensen
Geneva: Braden Dale Myers
Hastings: Morgan Caroline Baker, Maximilian Jonathan Clark, Haylei Lynn Jennings, Jessie Nguyen, Tristan Wade Weston, John Paul Wischmeier
Lawreence: Trevin Kristopher Kotinek
Minden: Chloe Branham-Beck
Sutton: Nate Andres, Tyler Baldwin
Blue Hill: Allison Marie Karr
Geneva: Madison Maye Bonin
Hastings: Thea Aufdenkamp, Reuben Barry, Mike Boeve, Colton James Bredenkamp, Hannah Buhr, Caden Alan Cerny, Emma Christensen, Mackenzie Demuth, Jules Diecker, Abigail Savannah Faris, Ella Hatch, Tyson M. Kerr, John Pohlson, Beatriz Ramirez, Megan Steiner, Mariah Steiner
Juniata: Trevor Ahlers, Jaden Nienhueser, Connor Pell
Minden: Kelsey Favinger, Jackson Myers
