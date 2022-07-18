Two recent Minden High School graduates and a Fillmore Central teacher won honors at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) National Leadership Conference in San Diego June 29-July 3.
Kaylee Smith, a 2022 graduate of Minden High School, participated in the National Say Yes to FCS signing event. The event recognized 15 graduating seniors from across the United States, including two from Nebraska, who have committed to a future career as a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher and FCCLA chapter adviser. Smith plans to major in FCS education at Wayne State College.
Abby Fiske, a 2022 graduate of Minden High School, received a gold medal and finished in third place in Job Interview, Level 3.
Tyra Reardon, chapter adviser at Fillmore Central Public Schools, was recognized for completing Course One in the FCCLA Adviser Academy, a professional development opportunity offered virtually by the national FCCLA organization over the past year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.