p07-25-23ACFtamiquilt1.jpg
Buy Now

Tami Humphreys is pictured with her award winning quilt Friday at the Adams County Fair. Each block represents an important part of her life including work, hobbies, family and travel.

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Longtime Hastings Tribune page designer Tami Humphreys stitched together snapshots of her life in the quilt chosen as best in show for the Adams County Fairfest this year.

While rarely in the public eye, this mild-mannered editor is the thread that holds the newspaper together, tasked with the crucial process of pagination to arrange the latest news and sports from the area and beyond on the page before the printing press rolls for each edition. For nearly four decades, she has been an invaluable member of the team that has published the local newspaper.

0
0
0
0
0