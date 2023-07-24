Longtime Hastings Tribune page designer Tami Humphreys stitched together snapshots of her life in the quilt chosen as best in show for the Adams County Fairfest this year.
While rarely in the public eye, this mild-mannered editor is the thread that holds the newspaper together, tasked with the crucial process of pagination to arrange the latest news and sports from the area and beyond on the page before the printing press rolls for each edition. For nearly four decades, she has been an invaluable member of the team that has published the local newspaper.
But in her spare time, Humphreys has become a self-taught quilter and managed to snag the county’s top quilting prize in her first open class entry at the fair.
Quilters from across the county submitted 110 entries for the Open Class competition at this year’s Fairfest.
Sharon Selley, one of three superintendents for quilts at the fair, said judge Jeanette Friesen examined and critiqued each entry before choosing the best in each category. Friesen chose Humphreys’ as the best large quilt in the class.
Of the various top quilts chosen by Friesen in the different categories, she picked Humphreys’ as the Best in Show for the county.
Selley often has worked with Humphreys as overseer of the long arm quilting machine located at Calico Cottage in downtown Hastings. Once Humphreys completed this particular piece, Selley encouraged her to enter it into the fair competition.
“She does beautiful work and very precise work,” Selley said.
Humphreys said Selley taught her how to use the long arm, which was needed for the large size of the quilt.
“This quilt probably would have never been done if not for Sharon,” she said.
Though she had been quilting as a hobby for years, this was the first time Humphreys entered a piece for the fair.
“I never had anything I felt confident enough in,” she said.
Several years after moving to Hastings from her hometown of Imperial for a reporter job at the Tribune, she picked up the hobby after receiving her first supplies.
“My grandmother gave me some blocks and I decided I better learn to quilt,” she said.
She took a single quilting class and dabbled in the hobby for around 30 years.
In the last few years, she has dedicated more time to the pastime, prompted by being stuck at home during the pandemic.
She discovered YouTube videos of quilters and continued learning more and more about the hobby. She enjoys watching quilting videos where content creators provide step-by-step instruction and specific patterns.
While searching online for quilt patterns, Humphreys found the 2017 basic pattern for “Snapshots,” the name of the quilt that won Best in Show. “Snapshots” features 12 blocks depicting various aspects of the quilter’s life.
“It really appealed to me,” she said.
Humphreys designed her quilt in her free time over the course of a year, trading out blocks that didn’t fit in her story with ones that did.
“Each block in this quilt is a snapshot of candid moments in my life that bring me happiness,” she wrote on the quilt.
Taken from the original pattern, blocks like “Triple Scoop Sundae” and “Let Them Eat Cake” serve as reminders of celebrations, including birthdays, graduations, anniversaries and weddings.
The apron in “Kindred Kitchen” reminds her of the aprons her grandmother crafted and wore.
A block featuring a hot-air balloon represents a future goal for her life.
“I’ve always liked them,” she said of hot-air balloons. “Someday, I want to go to the annual (International Balloon Fiesta) festival in Albuquerque, New Mexico.”
The original design called for blocks depicting items like a wine bottle and a tea kettle, but those offered no meaning to Humphreys.
Instead, those blocks were interchanged with ones like “Kimono” to commemorate a six-week mission trip to Japan the summer after she graduated from college and “Koala” to recall a two-week vacation in Australia. A typewriter represents the nearly four decades she has spent in print journalism.
To add those blocks, Humphreys had to find similar patterns and scale them to fit within the overall quilt.
Some blocks she changed to better fit her life.
A block with an orange car represents the orange Pinto her parents bought when she was in high school. While the original block featured a surfboard on top of the car, she decided to replace it with luggage to show the traveling and trips her family took nearly every year.
The “Quilty Cat” block combines two of her favorite things — cats and quilts.
“Quilting is synonymous with my cats Gracie and Gabby,” she wrote on the quilt. “I rarely sit down at the sewing machine without at least one of them coming in to ‘help.’ ”
She used 1930 reproduction fabric, which she likes and tries to use in quilts whenever appropriate. About 60 different fabrics went into the quilt.
As she made each of the 12 blocks, she tried to use different fabrics and an array of colors to provide balance to the overall presentation. Some blocks are vertical and others are horizontal.
Along with her winning quilt, she entered two wall hangings, as well, earning a purple ribbon and blue ribbon. She makes a point of visiting the Open Class exhibits at Adams County Fairfest each year, as well as the Nebraska State Fair since it moved to Grand Island.
As Best in Show, Humphreys’ quilt qualifies for entry into the Nebraska State Fair.
Humphreys was pleased with the result, having only hoped for a purple ribbon upon entry. She would like to earn another purple at the state fair.
But no matter the outcome, she said, she was glad to have the opportunity to share her work with others and possibly bring a smile to their faces.
“I hope it makes people smile,” she said. “It’s not a cheap hobby, but it’s fun, and I enjoy it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.