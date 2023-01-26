Across Tribland and around the world, today’s teenagers and young adults for the rest of their lives will share a common experience:
Having an unforgettable, foundational time in their lives disrupted by a global public health emergency.
Sports and schoolwork, proms, graduations and other rites of growth and passage were thrown awry by the various restrictions of 2020, 2021 and beyond. For many, precious experiences of youth, at a time in their lives when virtually everything still should seem possible, were lost altogether or watered down to a regrettable extent. These experiences extend to youth development programs like 4-H.
Of course, we all have learned a number of lessons through our encounter with COVID-19. Some of those lessons have been downright tragic, and others will make us stronger and wiser for the future. Some institutions and traditions remain disrupted to this day, while others have regained their footing.
Fortunately, it would appear that the pandemic has not robbed many of our region’s young people of their ambition, their drive and their ideals. And perhaps most importantly, many seem strong as ever in their desire to give back to their communities through service and mentoring, helping to make the world a better place.
With all this in mind, I present to you the Hastings Tribune’s 2022 Tribland 4-H Awards, showcasing some of the area’s most impressive young people and their many 4-H achievements and contributions.
The year’s Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er is Lacey Schmidt of rural Deshler, daughter of Andrew and Ellen Schmidt and a first-year student at Colby Community College in Kansas.
As the award winner, Schmidt will receive a $300 cash award and an engraved commemorative plaque courtesy of the Hastings Tribune. She also will have her name added to the traveling plaque that for the next year will be displayed in the Thayer County office of Nebraska Extension.
First runner-up for 2022 is Sydni Rust of Kensington, Kansas, a senior at Thunder Ridge High School. Second runner-up is Kassie Kimle of rural Kenesaw, a junior at Kenesaw Public School.
Honorable Mention recognition goes to Abigail Engelhardt and Libby Macklin of Webster County, Laiken Mumm of Thayer County, Chase Ostdiek of Nuckolls County, Ian Sinsel of Kearney County, Mika Baker and Spencer Jezbera of Franklin County, Hannah Miller of Fillmore County, Emily Brhel and Rachel Brhel of Clay County, and Emily Barfknecht of Adams County.
The Tribland 4-H Awards continue a proud Hastings Tribune tradition dating back to 1953.
Through the years, a total of 134 young people have been honored with the title of Tribland 4-H King, Tribland 4-H Queen, or, since 2017, Outstanding Tribland 4-H’er.
The contest is open to 4-H’ers in the Tribune’s 10 primary counties of coverage: Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Thayer, Nuckolls, Webster, Franklin and Kearney in Nebraska and Smith and Jewell in Kansas. Each county may nominate up to two individuals for the award, regardless of gender, by methods of their own devising.
This time around, nine of the 10 counties are represented by a total of 14 youths for the award, making the 2022 contest the largest in recent memory. That’s a tribute to these resilient young people and their families, a tribute to dedicated county 4-H leadership, and a testament to the good work in youth development being done every day across our region.
Congratulations to all these Tribland 4-H honorees. We are proud to be able to lift up your hard work and dedication for all to see.
Thanks for reading.
