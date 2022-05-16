Two weekends from now, the gates of large and small cemeteries across Tribland will swing wide to admit Memorial Day visitors clutching colorful bouquets and sweet memories of those they have loved and lost.
On that Sunday and Monday, May 29 and 30, veterans’ organizations and auxiliaries and other community groups will present brief programs in many of those cemeteries, giving special honor to fallen military service members and veterans.
While Memorial Day brings blooming flowers, the smell of freshly cut grass and the promise of many warm summer days to follow, it’s bittersweet. After all, without the reality of death in our lives, we would have no reason to make these pilgrimages down the streets, highways and gravel roads of our region — no reason to gather, remember the days of our youth, and bless the memory of our forebears, our loved ones, and especially those members of our communities who have served the nation.
Although we offer prayers in our Memorial Day services — and rightly so — it is not, strictly speaking, a religious holiday. Unlike a church feast such as Christmas or Easter, when our personal theological beliefs influence how we think about the holiday and how we celebrate it, Memorial Day is for every single person who knows what it is to grieve and mourn and say goodbye. No matter our sectarian or even political views, we can stand together on the common ground of love and respect for those who have gone on before us, with shared regard for those lost in combat and the line of duty and for the veterans who put their lives on the line for all of us, then returned to help build up our country on the home front.
For all of my 30 years with the Tribune, and long before that, this newspaper has published a list of public Memorial Day ceremonies throughout our coverage area. It’s one of the things we do that gives me the most personal satisfaction. Whether it’s in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings or a country graveyard in one of the far-flung corners of Tribland, we are happy to announce the date and time of the service and information about speakers, military rites, special music and other details.
This listing is one way we can help our readers plan their time over the Memorial Day weekend — making it to the special places they go each year to express their patriotism and pay their respects, and perhaps arriving there at a good time to renew old friendships and family ties in the process.
Now, however we need your help:
Whereas for many years staff members and correspondents have tracked down all the information for us to publish, like many employers we now find ourselves short of help and, correspondingly, short of time to make all the necessary contacts and telephone calls.
Accordingly, I’m requesting that you please ask whomever is in charge of services in your local community to write or email me (this is preferred) or call me with the details of your planned service. My office number is 402-303-1419, and our email is tribune@hastingstribune.com. Our mailing address is P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902. I need this information by Monday morning, May 23.
Please provide the date, time and location of your local service, the sponsoring organizations, and the details mentioned above so we can include them in the free listing to be published by the end of the week. Also, please provide a good contact name and number so we can call back if we need any clarification.
Reporters, news correspondents and I probably will make some contacts to “fill in the blanks” where possible. Ultimately, however, I would like to get to the point where service information for most if not all of our area cemeteries is being submitted to us each year, and where community representatives proactively send this information rather than wait for a call from us.
If your community is within the Tribune’s large coverage area, please don’t assume your Memorial Day services are too small or too far from Hastings to be important to us. We want to do the best job possible of presenting an areawide service listing, both in print and on our website.
Thanks to the several communities that already submit this information annually. If many more can do so this year and in the future, I would be most grateful.
Thank you for reading the Tribune. May God bless our country and all who have served it — and all who have passed from our sight but never are far from mind.
Andy Raun is editor and news director at the Hastings Tribune.
