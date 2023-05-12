The Hastings Tribune needs help from readers across Tribland in gathering information about upcoming Memorial Day services.
As is traditional, the Tribune is planning to publish a listing of public programs and services taking place in area cemeteries and communities in time for the holiday weekend May 27-29.
The listing will include large and small communities within the Tribune’s expansive coverage area, which includes all or parts of Adams, Webster, Nuckolls, Clay, Fillmore, Thayer, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Hall and Hamilton counties in Nebraska and Smith and Jewell counties in Kansas.
While Tribune reporters and news correspondents will be looking for information on services in the areas they cover, staffing constraints mean it won’t be possible for them to track down and collect information on every service in every area community.
As a result, the newspaper needs readers to submit the event information from their community, or to be sure someone else does so. If the information is not submitted, there’s no assurance it will make it into print and onto the Tribune’s website in time to be of help in publicizing the event.
“For the Tribune, publishing a Memorial Day service listing is a proud and longstanding tradition that’s intended to promote patriotism and extend respect to all those we remember at this time of year,” said Andy Raun, the newspaper’s editor and news director.
“On Memorial Day, we especially remember those gone before us who have served the nation in uniform. But the holiday also provides a chance for the living — family members, neighbors and friends — to gather and share memories of all the loved ones we have lost. We want to help our readers and the general public make those connections and get to the community programs and services they wish to attend.”
No community or town or country cemetery within the Tribune’s coverage area is too small to be included in the listing. The Tribune just needs help collecting the details.
Please submit information — in writing, if at all possible — by Monday, May 22, so the staff can begin to assemble the listing in a timely manner.
The date, time and place of services are the essential details needed. The Tribune also welcomes and will print information on sponsoring organizations, guest speakers and program participants, and plans for any related fellowship opportunities such as meals, coffee and rolls, etc.
Written information may be submitted by email to tribune@hastingstribune.com; or via U.S. mail to Memorial Day Listing, Hastings Tribune, P.O. Box 788, Hastings, NE 68902. Please keep in mind that cards and letters coming in by mail will take at least two days to arrive, and possibly longer.
To learn more or to submit information by voice, call 402-303-1419.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.