In all, nine Tribland counties nominated a total of 14 outstanding 4-H’ers to represent them in the Hastings Tribune’s annual recognition program.
Today, the newspaper introduces 11 of those youths as Honorable Mention nominees.
The 11 are Mika Baker of Franklin County, Emily Barfknecht of Adams County, Emily Brhel of Clay County, Rachel Brhel of Clay County, Abigail Engelhardt of Webster County, Spencer Jezbera of Franklin County, Libby Macklin of Webster County, Hannah Miller of Fillmore County, Laiken Mumm of Thayer County, Chase Ostdiek of Nuckolls County, and Ian Sinsel of Kearney County.
Mika Baker
Mika Baker, 16, of Franklin is a junior at Franklin Public School. She has nine years’ 4-H and pre-4-H experience and is a member of the Saddle Tramps Club in Franklin County. Her parents are John and Jami Baker.
She has tackled 57 projects through the years, with the deepest experience in the clothing area and the dog show. She recently was elected Franklin County 4-H Council president and is a member of the 2023 Citizenship Washington Focus group.
Her school and community activities have included FFA, volleyball, one-act play, track, and FCCLA.
Emily Barfknecht
Emily Barfknecht, 15, of rural Juniata is a sophomore at Hope Christian School, a homeschool. She has 10 years’ 4-H and pre-4-H service and is a member of the Wanda Drovers Club. Her parents are Mark and Monica Barfknecht.
She has 102 projects on her resumé, with the largest numbers in the areas of communication, expressive arts, clothing, shooting sports and cooking. She has served on the Adams County Fashion Board and as a junior leader. She was selected to participate in Omaha Fashion Week in 2021.
Her school and community activities have included Hastings Red Tide basketball, dance, choir, and the Berean Bible Church youth group.
Emily Brhel
Emily Brhel, 15, of Fairfield is a freshman in homeschool. She has eight years’ experience in 4-H and pre-4-H and has been a member of the Shamrock Shepherds, Minute Milkers and Leadership in Action clubs in Clay County. Her parents are Mike and Rita Brhel.
She has 248 projects to her credit, with longest-term project areas including speech, presentations, music, Consumer and Family Science areas, shooting sports, meat goats, poultry and weed science. She has competed at the state level in horticulture, insect identification and tree identification and competed at the National 4-H Horticulture Contest and Convention in Maryland in 2022, placing ninth individually and being part of the Nebraska state team that placed fourth. She was named 2023 Clay County Outstanding 4-H’er.
Brhel’s school and community activities have included choir, band, speech, bowling and American Sign Language Club, among others. She is an active church volunteer and is part of the American Birding Association Young Birder of the Year Mentoring Program.
Rachel Brhel
Rachel Brhel, 16, of Fairfield is a sophomore in homeschool. She has nine years’ 4-H and pre-4-H experience as a member of Shamrock Shepherds, Minute Milkers and Leadership in Action in Clay County. Her parents and Mike and Rita Brhel.
She has tackled nearly 300 4-H projects through the years, with longest-term projects in music and performing arts, speech, presentations, sewing projects, archery, geology, meat goats, poultry, identification contests, floriculture and veterinary science. She has competed at the state level in tree, horticulture, insect and weed identification contests. In 2022, she placed 11th individually at the National 4-H Horticulture Identification Contest in Maryland and was part of the Nebraska team that placed fourth. She was named Clay County Outstanding 4-H’er for 2022.
School and community activities have included band, choir, American Sign Language Club, bowling, speech and debate, as well as church volunteerism and others.
Abigail Engelhardt
Abigail Engelhardt, 17, of rural Bladen is a senior at the Laurel Mae School of Excellence, a homeschool. She has 10 years’ 4-H and pre-4-H service as a member of the Midway Webster Club and Webster County Junior Leaders. Her parents are Timothy and Melanie Engelhardt.
Her 85 4-H projects have included the most in the clothing, cooking, sheep and rocketry divisions. She has served three years as president of the Junior Leaders Club and was named a 2023 4-H Ambassador for Webster County.
Engelhardt’s school and community activities include Girl Scouts, and she has been an AWANA leader at the Berean Bible Church in Hastings. She has been a gymnast since 2008 and now is a Certified USA Gymnastics Competitive Coach. She recently was inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa honorary chapter at Central Community College-Hastings.
Spencer Jezbera
Spencer Jezbera, 16, of Hildreth is a sophomore at Wilcox-Hildreth High School. He has nine years’ experience in 4-H and pre-4-H as a member of the Saddle Tramps Club in Franklin County. His parents are Jeff and Heidi Jezbera.
He has tackled 81 4-H projects, with longest experience in the breeding and market sheep, woodworking, heritage, and sewing and fashion revue categories. He has served four years on the Franklin County 4-H Council, worked as a 4-H camp counselor, and has been part of the Big Red Ag Growers.
School and community activities include quiz bowl, TeamMates, FFA, cross country, wrestling, track, band, and the youth group at the Keene Evangelical Free Church.
Libby Macklin
Libby Macklin, 16, of rural Blue Hill is a sophomore at Blue Hill High School. She has 10 years’ service in 4-H and pre-4-H as a member of the Webster County Wranglers and Webster County Junior Leaders clubs. Her parents are Joel and Sara Macklin.
Her 121 4-H projects have included long-term commitments in public speaking, music, sewing and fashion revue, horse, dog, rabbit and model rocketry areas. She won top awards in public speaking and art at the 2021 State 4-H Horse Stampede. She was named Webster County 4-H’er of the Year for 2020, 2021 and 2022 and is a 2023 Webster County 4-H Ambassador.
School and community activities include FFA, National Honor Society, class government, cross country, band, speech, one-act play, yearbook and student council. She volunteers at the Blue Hill Public Library and with the Teen Library Board and at the Blue Hill Treasure Trove thrift store; was selected to attend HOBY Leadership; and is active in the Trinity Lutheran Church youth group.
Hannah Miller
Hannah Miller, 17, of rural Carleton is a senior at Shickley Public School. She has 14 years’ experience in 4-H and pre-4-H, first as a member of the Little Blue Country Club in Thayer County and now for 10 years in the 4-H Energizers Club in Fillmore County. Her parents are Sarah and Dan Miller.
She has completed a large number of projects in 32 project areas, including many in the clothing and design areas, foods, market sheep, swine and woodworking. Her leadership has included service as 4-H Health Habits Teen Ambassador.
School and community involvement has included student council, FFA, FBLA, National Honor Society, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, speech, one-act play, choir, band, volleyball, basketball, track and softball. She is president of both the school’s FFA and FBLA chapters this year. She is a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Geneva.
Laiken Mumm
Laiken Mumm, 17, of rural Hebron is a senior at Thayer Central High School. She has 12 years’ 4-H and pre-4-H experience as a member of the Byron Country Critters and This N That 4-H clubs in Thayer County. Her parents are Blake and Rhonda Mumm.
She has tackled around 78 4-H projects, with longest experience in the heritage, photography, Design Decisions, Portfolio Pathways and woodworking categories. She has served as a junior leader and as a Thayer County 4-H Council Youth Ambassador. In 2021, she was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress in Atlanta as an alternate delegate.
School and community involvement has included serving as a TeamMates mentor and participating in softball, volleyball, student council, FFA, play production, student council, track, band and speech. She was selected to attend Cornhusker Girls State in 2022. She is a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.
Chase Ostdiek
Chase Ostdiek, 17, of rural Blue Hill is a junior at Blue Hill High School. He has 11 years’ service in 4-H and pre-4-H as a member of the Dry Creek and Lucky Buckaroos clubs. He participates in 4-H in Nuckolls County. His parents are Daren and Kristen Ostdiek.
His 74 4-H projects have given him most experience in the beef, horse, chicken, sheep and horticulture areas. He is Nuckolls County 4-H Ambassador for 2022-23 and was part of the Citizenship Washington Focus group in 2022.
School and community activities have included football, wrestling, track, FFA and FBLA. He also is involved with MentoringWorks and is member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Blue Hill.
Ian Sinsel
Ian Sinsel, 18, of Minden is a senior at the Pine Ridge Academy homeschool. He has 12 years’ 4-H and pre-4-H experience in Kearney County. His parents are George and Stacy Sinsel.
Sinsel’s 57 4-H projects have given him most experience in the photography, Portfolio Pathways, wildlife, rabbit, poultry and houseplant categories. He teaches third- and fourth-graders about rabbits and poultry through the Animals Inside and Out program. He has been honored as Kearney County Outstanding 4-H’er. He has taken experience gained in welding and woodworking and welding projects and parlayed it into his own small business called Sinsel Welding and Woodworking.
School and community commitments have included longtime membership in Boy Scouts, with which he is an Eagle Scout; one-act play; Minden Community Players; and swim team, of which he now is a coach. He also is active in his church choir and youth group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.