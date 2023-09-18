Truck Convoy
Trucks participating in the World’s Largest Truck Convoy leave the Adams County Fairgrounds Saturday morning as they transport Special Olympics participants to Grand Island. 

 Laura Beahm/Tribune

Truckers and law enforcement teamed up to help provide unique experiences for athletes with Special Olympic Nebraska through the World’s Largest Truck Convoy on Saturday.

Drivers of about 45 semi-tractor trailer trucks participated in the 20th annual event, offering rides to athletes looking forward to the opportunity.

