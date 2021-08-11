TRUMBULL — Trumbull residents are living for now under an advisory to boil their tap water before drinking it, using it in cooking or brushing their teeth with it.
The boil advisory was issued Monday and is being attributed to water system maintenance.
While the boil order remains in effect, residents are advised to vigorously boil water for one minute before drinking it or cooking with it.
Alternatively, residents can use an alternative source of water until sampling and laboratory analysis confirms the tap water is free of bacteriological contamination.
The young, the elderly and individuals with compromised immune systems are warned to be especially careful in following the advisory.
In a social media post Tuesday, Clay County Emergency Management Director Tim Lewis said officials have worked to get cases of bottled water for Trumbull residents and the water is free for pickup at the fire hall.
With high temperatures and humidity, staying hydrated is a challenge this week.
Trumbull officials went door to door in town Monday evening to make sure residents were aware of the situation, Lewis said.
Updates will be posted to the What’s Happening in Trumbull and Trumbull Fire Department Facebook pages when information becomes available.
