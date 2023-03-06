Anyone wishing to learn more about the ins and outs of hunting turkey can register for an upcoming workshop on the subject in Hastings.
Darryl Parde of Hastings will teach the “Learn to Hunt Turkey” workshop March 23 in the Lincoln Park Fire Station conference room, 1145 S. Hastings Ave. Hours are 6:30-8:30 p.m.
The evening’s agenda topics will include decoys, calling, camouflage and weapons of choice.
Parde is a master instructor in hunter education for the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. He has hunted turkey for many years and taught the yearly workshop for about five years before the pandemic prevented it.
The workshop can accommodate up to 25 people. Parde said all ages of participants, ranging from youth to senior senior citizens, have turned out in past years.
Some may be newcomers to hunting, while others are veteran hunters looking to pick up some new tips, he said.
“It’s interesting because you get a variety of hunters,” he said.
Registrations are accepted until the day before the workshop, Parde said.
