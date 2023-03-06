Anyone wishing to learn more about the ins and outs of hunting turkey can register for an upcoming workshop on the subject in Hastings.

Darryl Parde of Hastings will teach the “Learn to Hunt Turkey” workshop March 23 in the Lincoln Park Fire Station conference room, 1145 S. Hastings Ave. Hours are 6:30-8:30 p.m.

