Two people died and two others were injured Sunday in an early-morning crash at 12th Street and Blaine Avenue just east of Hastings, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office reported.
A vehicle traveling northbound on Blaine Avenue collided with an eastbound vehicle on 12th Street.
There are stop signs for north and south traffic on Blaine at the intersection.
Two occupants of the eastbound vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.
Two occupants of the northbound vehicle were taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Information about the drivers or other occupants hasn’t been released. The investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Hastings Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol.
Firefighters with Hastings Fire and Rescue, Hastings Rural Fire, Trumbull Fire Department and Glenvil Fire Department provided assistance, as well.
