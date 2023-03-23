Two Grand Island residents died Thursday in a vehicle crash in the 600 block of North Burlington Avenue, according to a news release from the Hastings Police Department.
The crash remains under investigation, but preliminary findings indicate two vehicles were traveling northbound around 6:38 p.m. when the collision occurred. Not all details can be released at this time.
A full-size pickup crashed into the rear of a smaller car and pushed it onto the terrace where it struck a street light pole. The pickup also struck other objects in the area, coming to rest against the First Presbyterian Church.
The vehicles involved struck the fence around the church’s playground, according to a Facebook post by First Presbyterian Church, but no one was on the playground or in the part of the building that was struck at the time
The driver and lone occupant of the pickup was taken by ambulance to Mary Lanning Healthcare for medical treatment. The car had four occupants — two who were taken to the hospital for treatment and two who were pronounced deceased at the scene.
The deceased were identified as 61-year-old Natividad Zuniga and 45-year-old Graciano Nava Zuniga, both of Grand Island.
The Nebraska State Patrol is conducting a full reconstruction investigation to determine the causation of the events. Autopsies will be performed at a later date.
Drugs or alcohol are not suspected as factors in the motor vehicle crash, HPD said.
Along with the Nebraska State Patrol, multiple agencies assisted in the crash response, including Hastings Fire & Rescue, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Adams County Attorney’s Office, Hastings Utilities and the Hastings Street Department.
The crash caused a power outage from 6:38 p.m. to 8:44 p.m. that affected 26-50 customers in the area along the Burlington corridor between Seventh and Second streets. Five personnel were dispatched to address the outage.
