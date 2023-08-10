State patrol vehicle

Two members of a Davenport family were killed and three other family members were seriously injured Aug. 9 when a semitrailer truck and the sport-utility vehicle in which they were traveling collided on U.S. Highway 6 east of Hastings, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.

Nicole Pavelka, 30, and Ryker Schlichtman, 8, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Clay County near the Adams County line, NSP said in a news release issued at midmorning Thursday.

