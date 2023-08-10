Two members of a Davenport family were killed and three other family members were seriously injured Aug. 9 when a semitrailer truck and the sport-utility vehicle in which they were traveling collided on U.S. Highway 6 east of Hastings, the Nebraska State Patrol reported.
Nicole Pavelka, 30, and Ryker Schlichtman, 8, were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash in Clay County near the Adams County line, NSP said in a news release issued at midmorning Thursday.
Two other family members, an 11-year-old and a 10-year-old, were taken to Children’s Hospital in Omaha with serious injuries. A fifth family member, who is 9, was taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, also with serious injuries.
The driver of the truck, 21-year-old Justin Zoerb of Hazard, was arrested and booked into the Adams County Jail in Hastings after authorities discovered he was the subject of an active arrest warrant out of Hitchcock County.
NSP is conducting a full crash reconstruction. The crash remains under investigation.
Preliminary findings from the investigation indicate the semi driven by Zoerb was westbound on U.S. 6 about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday when it came upon stopped westbound traffic that was waiting for a vehicle turn at Clay County Road A, which is the county line.
Having failed to slow down in time, and trying to avoid crashing into the stopped vehicles, Zoerb lost control of the truck, which crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound Buick Enclave driven by Nicole Pavelka with the four passengers aboard.
NSP was assisted on the scene by Adams County and Clay County sheriff’s personnel; the Adams County and Clay County Attorney’s offices; the Hastings, Trumbull, Glenvil and Adams County Rural fire departments, Lone Tree Towing, and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
