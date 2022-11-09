Two newcomers will join a pair of incumbents on the Hastings Board of Education, according to unofficial election results posted by the Adams County Clerk’s Office Tuesday.
Voters elected Becky Sullivan, Stacie Widhelm, Andrew McCarty and Jodi Graves to the board.
Graves and Sullivan were the two incumbent board members seeking re-election. Current board members John Bonham and Tracey Katzberg chose not to seek new terms on the board.
David Hughes, Brady Rhodes, Shay Burk and Mark Montague were eliminated as eight candidates fought for four seats on the board in the race.
Sullivan was the top vote-getter with 3,500 ballots or 17% of the total votes cast. Sullivan is the wellness manager at Mary Lanning Healthcare, where she has worked for more than 20 years. She has been on numerous boards and committees throughout the community and has served on the board for the last eight years.
Runner-up was Widhelm with 2,946 votes, or 14.3%. Widhelm is a real estate agent at Keller Williams Realty. Her community involvement includes time served as chair of Wellspring Pregnancy Center and volunteer work with the North Shore Assembly of God’s youth program.
Third place went to McCarty with 2,735 votes, or 13.3%. McCarty is a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Healthcare, where he has served on various committees. He previously taught middle school and high school science in both parochial and public schools, including one semester at Hastings Middle School, and was one of the earliest volunteers at the HMS community garden.
The final spot on the board went to Graves with 2,486 votes, or 12.1%. Graves is the executive director of the United Way of South Central Nebraska and was appointed to the board in 2020.
Hughes received 2,342 votes, or 11.4%. Hughes is a vice president at Pinnacle Bank. He is involved with the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce board and the Hastings Family YMCA Finance Committee, and he and his wife help teach children’s church at Hastings E-Free Church.
Rhodes obtained 2,289 votes, or 11.1%. Rhodes is a community collaborative coordinator for United Way of South Central Nebraska. He served previously on the school board from 2014-20.
Burk earned 2,111 votes, or 10.2%. Burk is a legal assistant at Bockstadter & Glen Law LLC. She served eight years with Big Brothers Big Sisters, three years with Habitat for Humanity, and six years with Heartland Pet Connection. Burk worked 17 years for the Hastings Tribune, 10 of which were spent as education reporter. During that time she was a fixture at Hastings Board of Education meetings.
Montague received 2,045 votes, or 9.9%. Montague is a home inspector for C & A Home Inspections. His community involvement includes regular attendance at Hastings E-Free Church, volunteer work at Royal Family Kids Camp, and service on the Platte Valley Youth for Christ board and with the Juvenile Justice Ministry in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.