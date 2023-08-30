Pacha Soap

 Laura Beahm/Tribune/

Two Tribland businesses have been chosen to compete in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest where the public votes online in a tournament bracket format.

Handcrafted soap and experiential bath products made by Pacha Soap Co. of Hastings and carbon fiber ducting for CH-53k King Stallion Helicopters made by Royal Engineered Composites in Minden are among 16 products and businesses picked for the challenge.

