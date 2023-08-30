Two Tribland businesses have been chosen to compete in the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” contest where the public votes online in a tournament bracket format.
Handcrafted soap and experiential bath products made by Pacha Soap Co. of Hastings and carbon fiber ducting for CH-53k King Stallion Helicopters made by Royal Engineered Composites in Minden are among 16 products and businesses picked for the challenge.
Hosted by the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance, the Nebraska Chamber and Nebraska Public Power District, the contest celebrates the state’s manufacturing industry.
Mike Johnson, Nebraska Chamber chief operating officer, said the contest started in 2022 to showcase the state’s top industry.
“It’s one of those industries folks aren’t aware of what’s being made in their backyards,” he said. “There are really cool things Nebraskans do and make.”
The nomination process is open to the public for about three weeks prior to the competition. Individuals or business representatives may submit a product for consideration. Products that made the Top 16 list in previous years aren’t eligible.
Between 50-100 products were nominated this year, Johnson said. Then, a statewide group of third-party people familiar with Nebraska was asked to vote on its favorites. Tallying those votes winnowed the list to 16.
Starting Tuesday, each of the 16 contestants have been matched against competitors in a tournament-style bracket at www.nemanufacturingalliance.com. Voting concludes Sunday, and the eight winners will face the next round of competition the following Tuesday.
The same process will be followed each week as the number of contenders narrows to four, then two finalists.
The tournament leads into Nebraska Manufacturing Month in October. The champion will be announced Oct. 10 at the Nebraska Chamber’s Manufacturing Summit in La Vista, where finalists are invited to display their products.
“It’s really just about highlighting how meaningful this industry is in Nebraska,” Johnson said. “We’re really fortunate to have so much manufacturing activity to serve the ag industry.”
Pacha Soap was founded by Andrew and Abi Vrbas.
The company creates artfully handcrafted products with natural, premium ingredients that cleanse and nourish the body while inspiring self-care and self-love, according to the company’s website.
Royal Engineered Composites is a fully integrated manufacturer of advanced composite structures for the aerospace community, according to its website.
Brett Miller, marketing manager at Royal, said manufacturing in Nebraska is a robust, growing sector of the state’s economy, and this contest is a great way to introduce people to some of the exciting things created in Nebraska.
“There are so many incredible things manufactured in Nebraska,” he said. “We are incredibly honored to have been selected as a finalist for a second time. As one of the few aerospace manufacturers in the state, we are proud to make parts that fly worldwide.”
Royal builds the entire ductwork system for the Sikorsky CH-53k King Stallion helicopter, the brand-new, heavy-lift helicopter for the U.S. Marine Corps.
“Helicopters are highly sensitive to increases in weight,” Miller said. “By using our lightweight carbon fiber ducting, the CH-53k can haul more troops and heavier equipment. We encourage everyone to vote for what they think is the coolest thing made in Nebraska by visiting the Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance website.”
The other 14 Nebraska manufacturers and their products that made it to the top 16 tournament include:
- Chocolate Meltaways, Bakers Candies, Greenwood
- Costco Rotisserie Chicken, Lincoln Premium Poultry, Fremont
- Endicott Invisi-Lug Clay Paver, Endicott Clay Products Company, Endicott
- Fire Truck, Danko Emergency Equipment, Snyder
- Flyover Whiskey, Flyover Whiskey, West Point
- Geothermal Greenhouse, Greenhouse in the Snow-Antioch Machine Shop, Alliance
- Ignis, Drone Amplifed, Lincoln
- M Grills Big M Smoker, Kinney Manufacturing LLC, Beatrice
- Pond-Tini Pontoon Boat, Ag Dryer Services, Elm Creek
- Ram Air Turbine Hub, Collins Aerospace, York
- Rocket Mobility All-Terrain Tracked Wheelchair, Rocket Mobility, Columbus
- Solution Plastics Lumber, Firstar Fiber, Inc., Omaha
- Steel Joists, Nucor Vulcraft Nebraska, Norfolk
- T-Rex Portable Basketball Systems, Bison Inc., Lincoln
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.