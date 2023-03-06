Two Tribland students at College of Saint Mary in Omaha recently were named finalists of Heart of the Walking Woman awards.
Chyna Delker of Hastings, a nursing major, was one of three finalists for the fourth-year award.
Two Tribland students at College of Saint Mary in Omaha recently were named finalists of Heart of the Walking Woman awards.
Chyna Delker of Hastings, a nursing major, was one of three finalists for the fourth-year award.
Jasa Wiedel of Hebron, also a nursing major, was a finalist for the first-year award.
Delker is a cross country and track athlete at CSM and is president of the Animals, Plants and Nature Club on campus. She also has a job working in home health, caring for a patient with dementia, and is preparing to begin her career as a nurse.
According to a news release from the college, Delker is passionate about providing the best care to misunderstood populations and looks forward to being an excellent patient advocate in her career.
Wiedel is a member of the Flames volleyball team. According to the news release, she has striven to make a difference for others around her as well as her home community.
This was the 77th year for the Heart of the Walking Woman award celebration, known in the past as the Queen of Hearts celebration, which recognizes students exemplifying character, service and leadership at College of Saint Mary.
Three finalists were chosen from each class now enrolled in the college. Students, faculty and staff then vote for the winners over one week’s time.
Awards were presented Feb. 25 in an event at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel on campus.
Winners were Macey McGargill, a biology major from Papillion, fourth year; Rachel Cushing, a pre-health and biology major from Council Bluffs, Iowa, third year; Brenna Timewell, a nursing major from Santa Cruz, California, second year; and Clare Dahlhoff, a biology major from Vermillion, South Dakota, first year.
Editor/News Director
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.