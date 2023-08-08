Two Triblanders were among 51 students to graduate in 2023 from the Nebraska Area Health Education Center Scholars Program.

Tysen McDowell of Minden and Sophia Pankratz of Hastings were members of the 2023 class of AHEC Scholars, which includes health professions students in dentistry, nursing, paramedic, pharmacy, physical therapy, physical therapy assistant, physician assistant, medicine, radiologic technology and speech therapy. The graduates represent health profession programs at Central Community College, Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, southeast Community College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College.

