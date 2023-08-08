Two Triblanders were among 51 students to graduate in 2023 from the Nebraska Area Health Education Center Scholars Program.
Tysen McDowell of Minden and Sophia Pankratz of Hastings were members of the 2023 class of AHEC Scholars, which includes health professions students in dentistry, nursing, paramedic, pharmacy, physical therapy, physical therapy assistant, physician assistant, medicine, radiologic technology and speech therapy. The graduates represent health profession programs at Central Community College, Regional West Medical Center School of Radiologic Technology, southeast Community College, the University of Nebraska at Kearney, the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Western Nebraska Community College.
The two-year program, which is part of a national initiative, prepares health profession students to serve in rural and urban underserved areas of the state.
McDowell graduated from the Physician Assistant Program in the UNMC College of Allied Health. Pankratz graduted from the Dentistry Program in the UNMC College of Dentistry.
During the program, students engaged with various health professionals, community leaders and potential employers, gaining insight into health care issues, cultural and environmental factors, and community resources in Nebraska to better understand future patients and communities they will serve.
The AHEC Scholars Program is part of the Nebraska AHEC Program, which is based in the UNMC Department of Family Medicine. Collectively, five AHEC centers located across the state serve all 93 Nebraska counties.
