Republican voters across a huge swath of central and eastern Nebraska have a choice to make in the race for District 4 member of the state Public Service Commission.
Incumbent Commissioner Rod Johnson of Sutton is seeking his sixth, six-year term on the panel, which regulates telecommunications carriers, natural gas jurisdictional utilities, major oil pipelines, railroad safety, household goods movers and passenger carriers, grain warehouses and dealers, construction of manufactured and modular homes and recreational vehicles, high-voltage electric transmission lines, and private water company rates.
Johnson, 64, is a partner in his family’s farming operation in the Harvard area. He was the District 34 representative to the Nebraska Legislature from 1983 until he resigned in 1992, the middle of his third term, following his election to the PSC.
He is being challenged by Geneva Mayor Eric Kamler, 30, a businessman and Shickley area farmer who also has served as an agriculture liaison for U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.
The five members of the commission are elected on a partisan basis. Since both Johnson and Kamler are Republicans and no Democrats or others have filed for the seat, the Republican primary outcome is likely to determine who holds the seat beginning in January 2023.
Under Nebraska law, individuals serving as commissioners aren't to be working in any other occupation at that time. The salary is $75,000 per year.
Johnson received a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln. His time in the Legislature included stints as chairman of the Agriculture and Natural Resources committees.
In 1990, he passed on seeking re-election to the Legislature, opting instead to make a bid for the 3rd District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. After losing to Bill Barrett in the Republican House primary race, he mounted a successful write-in campaign to retain his legislative seat in the general election.
Johnson is the longest-serving current member of the Public Service Commission and currently serves as commission vice chairman. He sits on multiple boards, committees and commissions and is a current member of the Committee on Energy Resources and the Environment for the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.
Kamler, a 2009 graduate of Fillmore Central High School, has served four years as mayor and was on the Geneva City Council for four years prior to that. He is well-known in Republican political circles and was student government president at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics. He also has served as president of the Fillmore County Development Corp. and Geneva Chamber of Commerce.
Kamler also is a business partner in Alchemy Aqua Vitae, a cocktail lounge in Lincoln’s Haymarket district.
His campaign website advertises numerous endorsements by political figures, organizations and individuals. Notable endorsers include former Gov. Dave Heineman; U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.; State Auditor Charlie Janssen; State Treasurer John Murante; Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers; and several other past and present state senators, University of Nebraska regents, mayors and others. Hastings Mayor Corey Stutte is on the list.
District 4 includes Clay, Fillmore, Adams, Hamilton, Nuckolls and Thayer counties in Tribland, as well as Jefferson, Saline, York, Seward, Merrick, Polk, Butler, Nance, Boone, Platte, Colfax, Antelope, Madison, Stanton, Pierce, Knox, Cedar, Wayne, Dixon, Dakota, Thurston, Cuming, Burt, Dodge and Washington counties.
In the Republican primary race in the neighboring District 5 PSC race, Dakota Delka of Red Cloud and Kevin Stocker of Scottsbluff are challenging incumbent Mary Ridder of Callaway, who is seeking her second term of office.
District 5 encompasses 47 counties in central and western Nebraska.
