Helping others and providing service to his community is how many remember Loren Uden, who died unexpectedly March 30 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
The soft-spoken, 63-year-old Hastings resident provided assistance to others in a variety of ways through his life, including nearly a decade serving as the emergency manager for Adams County.
Ron Pughes, the current director of Adams County Emergency Management, described Uden as a great guy with a wealth of knowledge who was always willing to lend a hand. He said Uden continued to offer advice on the position he held from around 2002 to 2011.
“He was very warm and welcoming,” Pughes said. “He cared about the community.”
Uden showed that caring spirit as he worked tirelessly to find grant funding for tools and supplies needed to be prepared for the worst situations imaginable.
“I’m still using things in Adams County that were acquired through grants from when he was emergency manager,” Pughes said.
Darin Clark, former captain at Hastings Fire & Rescue, worked with Uden throughout Uden’s time as emergency manager and beyond.
“Whenever you needed something, you could go to him,” Clark said. “He found money for different things. He was always knowledgable on that type of thing.”
One example was equipment firefighters need to safely respond to hazardous-materials spills. Clark said Uden helped develop response protocols and wrote grants to purchase the proper equipment.
Clark leaned on Uden as the Nebraska Hazardous Materials Association was formed in 2004. Uden helped with that group and served as secretary/treasurer for eight years.
Uden also was crucial in many of the large-scale incident training events. Clark remembers Uden spending long hours with his brother, Lynton “John” Uden, equipping the communications bus. Uden helped create a 26-bed mobile hospital for the county as well as an emergency trailer for animals in a crisis situation.
“He did a lot for the community to make sure they were safe,” Clark said.
Uden was born Nov. 22, 1959, in Hastings to Herbert and Jean (Bunde) Uden. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1978. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications at Concordia University in Seward in 1983.
He married Lori Hartmann of Hastings on July 20, 1985, at St. John Lutheran Church in Seward. The couple lived in Illinois for a time, where Uden was an on-air personality at WGEN AM-FM radio in Geneseo, Illinois, and coordinator of student activities at Black Hawk College in Moline, Illinois.
The couple moved back to Adams County when Lori, also a Concordia graduate, was called to teach third- and fourth-grade classes at Zion Lutheran School.
Uden was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church and was active in volunteering at Zion Lutheran Church and School.
In 1992, Uden became the director of the Crossroads Center Rescue Mission. After that, he worked in broadcasting and became involved in emergency response. He joined the Hastings Rural Fire Department and worked for Rural/Metro Ambulance Service. He was also a CPR and EMT instructor for many years.
He served as director for Clay County Emergency Management for several years following his departure from the Adams County post.
The Nebraska Association of Emergency Management shared the news of Uden’s death and condolences to his family and friends on a Facebook post on Saturday.
Though Uden didn’t attend, he had been honored on March 29 at the group’s annual awards banquet for his 20 years of membership with the association.
Uden was to receive a commemorative pin and jacket for the 20 years of service, but had requested, in lieu of the jacket, that NAEM make a contribution to Revive Ministries in Hastings where he currently was employed.
The NAEM board of directors voted unanimously a couple weeks ago to honor Uden’s request, and now has made this donation in his honor and memory.
“We will never forget Loren’s dedication and commitment to the association and the knowledge he shared with colleagues,” the post stated. “He will be greatly missed.”
Survivors include his wife, Lori Uden; son and fiancée, Jacob Uden and Jaci Anderson; stepmother, Necia Uden; brothers and spouse, Lynell and Candi Uden, Lynton “John” Uden; mother-in-law, Della Hartmann; brothers-in-law and spouse, Steven and Kathy Hartmann and family, David Hartmann; sisters-in-law and spouses, Gayle and Milt Bayer, Lonna and Roger Richters and family.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with the Rev. Benjamin Siebert officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Loren’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.