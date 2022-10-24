A Geneva man and a rural David City woman are running against each other in a bid for the at-large seat on the Upper Big Blue Natural Resources District board of directors.
Eugene R. Ulmer and Teresa Otte are the candidates for that seat in the Nov. 8 general election.
The Upper Big Blue district is headquartered in York and encompasses all of York County, almost all of Hamilton County, northeastern Adams County, northern Clay and Fillmore counties, and parts of Saline, Seward, Butler and Polk counties.
The 17-member, nonpartisan board of directors includes two directors from each of eight subdistricts, plus one at-large seat. In the Upper Big Blue district, all 17 seats are filled by districtwide election.
Directors don’t receive a salary but are paid a per-diem and are reimbursed for their expenses in tending to district business.
Nebraska’s 23 NRDs address groundwater management, soil conservation, flood control, hazard mitigation, education and public recreation.
Several NRDs that include Tribland communities have contested director races in this year’s election. The Tribune recently sent a survey to candidates in all contested races. Several of the candidates, including Ulmer, responded.
The at-large seat currently is filled by Linda Luebbe of Beaver Crossing, who didn’t seek re-election.
Ulmer, 73, is a fifth-generation farmer. He graduated from Sutton High School in 1967 and from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1972 with a degree in agricultural engineering.
He and his wife, Cindy, have three children and two grandchildren.
Ulmer served on the UBBNRD board from 2011-14. He also has served on his church board, as a foster parent and on a past state legislator advisory council and is a current Head Start policy council member.
Key NRD issues Ulmer identifies include developing the budget and prioritizing needs regarding conservation, regulation, and educational use of natural resources.
He cites his past experience serving on the NRD board, plus a lifetime of managing his own farming operation. He said he desires to serve on a board that best matches his experience, knowledge and skills.
He expressed support for continuing the district’s educational programs; for research trials; and for modeling to mitigate the effects of wet/dry cycles.
Ulmer wrote that he also favors changing the board rules so that members elected to represent a given subdistrict are voted upon only by voters in that subdistrict, not voters districtwide. Along with that, he would like to see the eight subdistricts retained, but board membership reduced from 17 to nine members.
Voluntary use of best farming practices needs to be encouraged, Ulmer wrote.
