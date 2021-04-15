Donors to the 2021 Campaign for the United Way of South Central Nebraska blew the lid off the largest goal ever set for the yearly fundraising drive.
United Way officials announced Thursday that this year’s campaign brought in $584,199 — well more than the established goal of $550,000.
The money is allocated to more than 40 health and human service organizations in Adams, Clay, Webster and Nuckolls counties.
Campaign leaders said the success of the fund drive is all the more impressive given the troubled times in which it occurred. The novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, pandemic has disrupted the operations and finances of many local businesses, organizations and households over the past 13 months.
In a statement, David and Brandee Schram of Hastings, 2021 campaign chairs, paid tribute to donors’ response.
“We are so humbled by the continued generosity of this area,” said David, a local family physician, and Brandee, a doctor of pharmacy. “Businesses, employees and private donors continued to step up and give to help others in need, even in such uncertain, hard times. We thank you all very much for the successful campaign this year. You all have proven that there is nothing we can’t do or overcome when we Live United together.”
Jodi Graves, United Way executive director, said 2020 was a difficult time for many area residents, but also was a time when the importance of nonprofit organizations’ work was apparent.
“When we launched this campaign last fall, we had no idea what the outcome would be,” Graves said. “So many people had a rough year that we just weren’t sure how this would turn out, but so many people recognized the need, and stepped up. We are so incredibly thankful to live in an area that is so generous. We truly want to thank everyone that supported the 2021 campaign.”
The United Way didn’t have an annual meeting this year, so Thursday’s news release serves to inform the community of the campaign’s success.
The organization also announced recognition for a number of key individuals. The list of honorees follows:
- Inez C. Peterson Citizenship Award: Mark Callahan, Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Impact Award: Hastings Community Foundation
- Community Partnership Award: KHAS Radio
- Spirit Award: Apple Roofing, Hastings Ford Lincoln
- Volunteer of the Year Award: COVID Community Response Fund Committee members Mark Funkey, Jessica McAndrew, Doug Ourada, Dan Peters, Mikki Shafer, Andy Springer
- Honorary Council Inductee: Susan Meeske
- Outgoing president: Eric Arneson
- 2021 Campaign chairs: David and Brandee Schram
United Way officers for 2021 will include Mark Funkey of Central Community College, president; Doug Ourada of Eaton Corp., vice president; and Jeff Schneider of Hastings Public Schools, treasurer. New board members include Cameron Brei of Principal Financial; Darin Chaon of Cooperative Producers Inc.; and Kim Graviette of Hastings College.
