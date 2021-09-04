The United Way of South Central Nebraska and the Community Impact Network of Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties are working together to encourage everyone to use 211 for support and resources.
Those involved say the 211 program is the most comprehensive source of information about local resources and services in Nebraska and the country.
Thousands of caring, local experts are available to help, 24/7. The 211 network in the United States responds to more than 20 million requests for help every year.
The 211 program is free and confidential and can be accessed by phone, computer or an app. A toll-free call to 211 connects the caller to a nearby community resource specialist who can put the caller in touch with local organizations that provide critical services.
“Resource access has been one of the top priorities that have come out of multiple community needs assessments in recent years. We have a lot of really amazing service providers in our area but it’s often hard for people to know where to turn when they need support,” said Jodi Graves, executive director of United Way of South Central Nebraska. “Two-one-one isn’t just for basic needs help. People can use it to access substance abuse services, healthcare providers, parenting support groups, mentoring services, money management support and so many more. Two-on-one is also being used across the county to respond to natural disasters because we can quickly provide local disaster response information.”
United Way of the Midlands operates 211 in Nebraska, providing localized information on resources, programs and agencies throughout the region. Residents can access 211 by calling 211 directly, by texting their zip code to 898211, through the internet at www.ne211.org" target="_blank">www.ne211.org or through the “211 Nebraska/SW Iowa” phone app.
“The helpline is available 24/7, the app is location specific and we have done a lot of work to make sure the information is accurate and helpful,” said Brady Rhodes, collaborative coordinator of the Community Impact Network. “Making it easier for people to access resources was one of the most important needs identified in the community, and volunteers met throughout the spring and summer to work on the best way to improve access. The usefulness of 211 and the different ways people can access it was the best opportunity to do this.”
The 211 program is also a powerful tool for service providers, nurses, teachers and anyone else who works with community members.
“Together we can be informed and aware of how to access resources so we can help our neighbors, clients and new people we meet do the same,” Graves said.
Organizations can update their information by contacting the United Way in Hastings.
To learn more about the 211 program and ways it can help, visit www.ne211.org.
