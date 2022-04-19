The United Way of South Central Nebraska announced a record-setting year for its 80th campaign Tuesday during the annual meeting at the Lark.
The United Way raised $635,420 to support more than 40 health and human service programs in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties, far exceeding the campaign goal of $600,000.
“We truly want to thank everyone that supported the 2022 campaign,” said Mark Funkey, outgoing United Way board president. “The work being done by United Way is so impactful and would not be possible without the long-standing support of donors and our community. You all have laid a strong foundation allowing us to advance our mission and respond to community needs in new and innovative ways.”
He said two new programs organized by the United Way, Community Impact Network and the Communities 4 Kids, have been a great success.
Looking back to the early stages of adding those programs two years ago, Executive Director Jodi Graves said the board wanted to be more involved and asked her to look into the programs.
“This is one that will take us from being a transactional agency to a transformational one,” she said. “They said we want to make more of an impact.”
Outside the programs operated by the United Way, the organization helps fund dozens of programs and organizations dedicated to helping people in need.
“Every year, more than 25,000 individuals in our four-county area are directly impacted by United Way funded programs; that’s more than half of the population,” Graves said. “We are so thankful that the area has supported us in doing this important work for 80 years, and with your continued support, we look forward to doing it for 80 more.”
Graves also announced the organization’s next initiative, Bridging Forward.
The program, created by the Community Impact Network and United Way, is an effort to engage the community in helping families reach and maintain financial stability. The program aims to improve quality of life, increase the local workforce and reduce the need for public assistance by reducing poverty 30% by 2030 in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties.
The organization also announced recognition for a number of key individuals. The list of honorees follows:
Inez C. Peterson Citizenship Award: Matt Baack
Impact Award: Julie Nash
Community Partnership Award: Brad and Carley Starling
Spirit Award: Eakes Office Solutions
Honorary Council Inductee: Eric Arneson
Outgoing president: Mark Funkey
Outgoing treasurer: Jeff Schneider
United Way officers for 2021 will include Jason Ackles of GTA Insurance Group, president; Mark Funkey of Central Community College, vice president; and Angie Pinkerman of Bank of Doniphan, treasurer. New board members include Kyla Habrock of Hastings Early Child Development Center, Jodie Johnson of AGP, Lauren Overmiller of Allo, Wayne Perez of Mr. Sparkles, and Shayne Raitt, Computer Hardware.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.