United Way of South Central Nebraska will kick off its 2022 campaign with the theme “80 Years of Making an Impact” on Thursday.
The kickoff event and Business After Hours will be from 5–7 p.m. at Ruhter Auction and Realty, 2837 W. Highway 6.
“What we now call the United Way began simply enough with a nine-member board raising $14,065 in a week’s time in 1941,” United Way Executive Director Jodi Graves said. “They could never imagine how much impact the organization would have over the decades.”
From just a few agencies supported by that first drive, United Way of South Central Nebraska has grown to 21 partners and more than 45 programs including Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Toys for Tots and 2-1-1.
“Over eight decades, United Way campaigns have raised $17,357,955 to improve the lives of countless individuals and families throughout South Central Nebraska,” 2021 Board President Mark Funkey said. “United Way funding impacts everything from caring for children to assisting senior citizens.”
The 2022 campaign will carry a goal of $600,000, the highest ever set for the organization.
“Those 80 years represent plenty of accomplishments, so we’ve got much to celebrate this year,” Funkey said. “But we also have a lot left to accomplish together. Several soon-to-be-announced initiatives will seek to greatly reduce poverty in our area and allow future generations to thrive.”
United Way of South Central Nebraska funds health and human service agencies in Adams, Clay, Nuckolls and Webster counties. For more information, visit www.unitedwayscne.org or contact Jodi Graves at jodi@unitedwayscne.org or 402-461- 8412.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.